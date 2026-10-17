Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsInvestors CornerIn PicsWeatherFuel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT India at 100BT Infra SummitEY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Jio IPO: GMP rises; Ventura, SMC Global, SBI Securities, 3 others share views

Jio IPO: GMP rises; Ventura, SMC Global, SBI Securities, 3 others share views

Jio IPO: Analysts said capex on 5G and other physical infrastructure has already been deployed and cash flow generation is likely to be healthy for Jio going ahead.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Jio IPO: GMP rises; Ventura, SMC Global, SBI Securities, 3 others share viewsVentura Securities said that, beyond mobile connectivity, Jio is scaling home broadband, enterprise technology and AI-led services.

Ahead of its initial public offer (IPO), Jio Platforms Ltd (Jio) has seen a surge in its grey market premium (GMP), as several brokerages recommended subscribing to the issue, citing reasonable valuations. Analysts said capex on 5G and other physical infrastructure has already been deployed and cash flow generation is likely to be healthy for Jio going ahead.

Advertisement

Jio, which will launch its IPO on October 21, commanded a GMP of Rs 221 per share over the upper end of the IPO price band of Rs 1,119, hinting at a listing pop.

SMC Global | 3 out of 5 stars

SMC Global said Jio Platforms is well-positioned for long-term growth, supported by its 5G infrastructure, digital ecosystem and AI-led services. Normalising capital expenditure could improve free cash flow, the domestic brokerage said.

"Expansion in fixed wireless access, enterprise cloud solutions and international technology monetisation could support future growth, subject to effective execution," it added.

Ventura Securities | Subscribe

Ventura Securities said that, beyond mobile connectivity, Jio is scaling home broadband, enterprise technology and AI-led services. Jio had 2.86 crore fixed broadband customers, including 1.4 million JioAirFiber subscribers, it said.

Advertisement

"Jio has developed an end-to-end proprietary 5G standalone stack and filed 7,220 patent applications across 4G, 5G, 6G, AI and digital technologies. Its proprietary AI platform, JioBrain, is being deployed across network operations and forms part of its broader technology monetisation strategy," Ventura said, noting that Jio's balance sheet leverage remained at comfortable levels.

SBI Securities | NA

SBI Securities said the proposed repayment of RJIL's borrowings is expected to lower leverage and finance costs, strengthen cash flows and provide financial flexibility for future investments.

"Future growth is expected to be supported by tariff rationalisation, migration from 2G to 4G and 5G, higher data consumption, home broadband expansion and increasing enterprise adoption of cloud and digital solutions. Additional monetisation opportunities may emerge from AI-led services, digital applications, satellite connectivity and overseas deployment of its proprietary technology platforms," it said.

Advertisement

Arihant Capital Markets | Subscribe

Arihant Capital Markets said Jio Platforms has strong growth potential, supported by its leadership in India's digital connectivity market. It said the IPO is priced at a discount to listed peer Bharti Airtel but flagged Jio's dependence on Reliance Retail for prepaid distribution, related-party dealings within the Reliance Group, spectrum and regulatory risks, and lower return on net worth compared with Bharti Airtel.

"At the upper price band of Rs 1,119, the issue is priced at a P/E of 34.3 times based on the post-issue FY26 EPS of Rs 32.63. We recommend a 'Subscribe' rating for the issue," it said.

Emkay Global | Subscribe

Jio logged a 15.8 per cent revenue CAGR over FY24-26, with ARPU increasing from Rs 181.70 to Rs 214. The telecom operator saw subscriber additions of 4.26 crore during this period.

Emkay said Jio's growth strategy is built on this base. "JPL aims to extend mobility leadership via 5G and 2G-to-4G/5G migration, make home broadband its next major growth driver, deepen enterprise and SME relationships through managed services, and offer its in-house tech stack to operators overseas," Emkay Global said.

At the price band, Emkay said Jio is valued at 31.7-33.3 times FY26 EPS. On an EV/Ebitda basis, it is valued at 15.0-15.6 times FY26 Ebitda, against its 16.2 per cent Ebitda CAGR.

Advertisement

"Given its market leadership, pricing power, growth levers and execution record, we recommend subscribe," Emkay Global said.

Swastika Investmart | Subscribe

Swastika Investmart said Jio's IPO is priced at 33.3 times earnings per share, 18 per cent below Bharti Airtel's 40.71 times. Jio's 12 times EV/Ebitda multiple is seen as reasonable relative to its higher market share, double-digit Ebitda growth rate and dominant home broadband expansion.

"However, Jio commands a 15-17 per cent multiple premium over Bharti Airtel's India business, while Airtel offers superior return on capital employed (ROCE) and higher current ARPU. Focus on structural industry health, pointing out that tariff discipline among Indian telcos (Jio, Airtel, Vi) has created an ideal market structure for ongoing ARPU hikes."

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Follow us on

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 12:11 PM IST
Follow Us onChannel

TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

LATEST

Read more