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'Last time you wanted to finish the job...': Iranian foreign minister challenges Donald Trump

'Last time you wanted to finish the job...': Iranian foreign minister challenges Donald Trump

The Iranian foreign minister further claimed that Netanyahu was attempting to drag Washington into another conflict to avoid facing legal consequences in Israel, warning of serious repercussions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 8:09 AM IST
'Last time you wanted to finish the job...': Iranian foreign minister challenges Donald TrumpThe war of words follows Trump's robust endorsement of Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 parliamentary election via Truth Social.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has hit back at US President Donald Trump’s threat to "finish the job" against Tehran, warning Washington against military confrontation while accusing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of pushing the United States into a war for his own political survival.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job', Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful, we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi posted on X.

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The Iranian foreign minister further claimed that Netanyahu was attempting to drag Washington into another conflict to avoid facing legal consequences in Israel, warning of serious repercussions. "Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel — let alone POTUS," Araghchi wrote.

The war of words follows Trump's robust endorsement of Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 parliamentary election via Truth Social. Praising Netanyahu as a "Great Warrior Prime Minister" and a vital partner for peace, Trump warned that the US could take matters into its own hands if Israeli voters chose a different leader. Claiming that Iran has been systematically weakened, Trump warned that Washington would soon "finish the job" unless Tehran changed course.

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"Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, “Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan.” What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true? It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job..." Trump wrote.

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Published on: Oct 19, 2026 8:09 AM IST
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