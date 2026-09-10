Top stocks in news: ICICI Bank, Wipro, Coal India, Indian Bank, Hind Zinc, IRB Infra, Gaja Capital 

ICICI Bank: The leading private lender has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) permitting ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, the applicant, to acquire an aggregate holding of up to 9.95 percent of the paid-up share capital or voting rights in CSB Bank, DCB Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and AU Small Finance Bank.

Wipro: The IT solutions major has launched its Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) Command Center in collaboration with Nasdaq-listed CrowdStrike. The Command Center is designed to strengthen enterprise security against frontier AI-driven risks by enabling proactive, risk-informed cyber resilience aligned with business priorities.

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Coal India: The state-owned firm's coal-producing subsidiary, Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), has accelerated coal production and dispatch as rainfall eases, with production rising 67 per cent and supply increasing 75 per cent as of September 8, compared with the average for September 1-3.

Indian Bank: The state-run lender proposes to divest up to 15 lakh equity shares, constituting 17.91 per cent of its stake in the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), through an offer-for-sale in the proposed initial public offering (IPO) of NSE, subject to requisite regulatory approvals.

Hindustan Zinc: The metal player has signed a six-year transportation contract with logistics solutions provider MFL India for the deployment of 30 electric trucks to transport concentrates, accelerating the electrification of its mine-to-smelter logistics network.

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IRB Infrastructure Developers: The road and toll collections player reported a 25 percent year-on-year increase in toll revenue to Rs 807.4 crore in August 2026, from Rs 646.2 crore in the year-ago month.

Shakti Pumps India: The pumps and compressor player has received a letter of empanelment (LoE) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company for 10,000 off-grid solar photovoltaic water pumping systems (SPWPS) of 3 HP, 5 HP and 7.5 HP capacity across Maharashtra under the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump Yojana, valued is around Rs 235.92 crore.

Enviro Infra Engineers: The Delhi-based water treatment company said its step-down subsidiary Suyog Urja (SUL) has received a letter of intent (LoI) worth Rs 224 crore, including GST, from Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd for engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) turnkey works for a 180 MW NTPC wind power project at Parli, Maharashtra.

Dilip Buildcon: The EPC and infra player has emerged as the successful bidder for a project worth Rs 1,800 crore after receiving a letter of intent (LOI) from the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) for authorisation to lay, build, operate or expand a petroleum and petroleum products (LPG) pipeline from Paradip, Odisha, to Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

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Juniper Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energyy player's wholly owned subsidiary, Juniper Green Spark Ten, has fully commissioned a 75 MW wind-solar hybrid power project following the commissioning of the final 10 MW of wind capacity at the project site.

Equitas Small Finance Bank: The private lender's board will meet on September 16, 2026, to consider and approve raising capital through the issuance of unsecured, subordinated, transferable, redeemable and fully paid-up lower Tier II bonds in the form of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.