ASM Technologies stock hits record high as RK Damani entity, Asha Mukul Agrawal back fund raising

Shares of ASM Technologies Ltd hit a record high on Wednesday after the company’s board approved a preferential allotment of up to 10.78 lakh equity shares. The stock of the global engineering services and technology solutions company hit a high of Rs 6990, rising 10.2% on BSE. Later, the stock closed 3% percent higher at Rs 6521 with a market cap of Rs 9512 crore. ASM Technologies shares have gained around 35% over the past month and have delivered 104% returns this year.
The shares, having a face value of Rs 10 each, will be issued at Rs 4,875 apiece, taking the total size of the preferential issue to Rs 525.99 crore, according to a regulatory filing by the company.