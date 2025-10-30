Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures IPO opens on Nov 04; check price band & more

Groww-parent Billionbrains Garage Ventures is set to launch its IPO on Tuesday, November 04. The company will be selling its shares in the range of Rs 95-100 apiece and investors can apply for a minimum of 150 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. The issue will close for bidding on Friday, November 07.



Incorporated in 2017, Groww is a Bengaluru-based fintech company that provides retail investors direct-to-customer digital investment platform that provides wealth creation opportunities to customers through multiple financial products and services. It offers a platform to invest in mutual funds, stocks, F&O, ETFs, IPOs, digital gold, and US stocks.



Groww is looking to raise Rs 1,060 crore via fresh issue, while existing investors will offload 55,72,30,051 equity shares from their stake amounting to Rs 5,572.30 crore. At the upper end of the price band, the company is looking to raise a total of Rs 6,632.3 crore via IPO route.Anchor book will open on Monday, November 03.



Peak VI Partners Investments, YC Holdings II, Ribbit Capital V, GW-E Ribbit Opportunity V, Internet Fund VI, Kauffman Fellows FUnd, Alkeon Innovation Master Fund, Propel Venture Partners and Sequoia Capital Global Growth Fund III are among the investors participating in the offer-for-sale.



Its mobile app is particularly popular among mutual fund investors. Groww also offers value-added services such as Margin Trading Facility (MTF), algorithmic trading, New Fund Offers (NFOs), and credit solutions. Groww is the largest brokerage firm in India in terms of user-base.



For the three-months ended on June 30, 2025, Groww reported a net profit of Rs 378.37 crore with a revenue of Rs 948.47 crore. The company clocked a net profit of Rs 1,824.37 crore with a revenue coming in at Rs 4,061.65 crore for the year ended on March 31, 2025. It reported a negative bottomline in FY24.



Groww has reserved 75 per cent of the net issue for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs), while non-institutional investors will get 15 per cent shares. Retail investors have an allocation of only 10 per cent in the IPO. Last heard, the company was commanding a grey market premium of Rs 10 apiece, suggesting 10 per cent upside over the upper end of the price band.



Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, JP Morgan India, Citigroup Global, Axis Capital and Motilal Oswal Financial Services are the booking running lead managers for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India has been appointed as the registrar for the issue. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE and BSE on Friday, November 14.

