Top stocks in news: Paytm, SBI, 360 One Wam, Bajaj Finance, Titan, PNB Housing, Afcons

Indian benchmark indices settled higher on Monday led by positive Q1 earnings of private lenders ahead of the much-awaited India-US trade deal. BSE Sensex jumped 442.61 points, or 0.54 per cent, to settle at 82,200.34, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 122.30 points, or 0.49 per cent, to close at 25,090.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, July 22, 2025:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Q1 results today: IRFC, Dixon Technologies, JSW Infra, Colgate Palmolive, One97 Communications, United Breweries, Dalmia Bharat, KEI Industries, M&M Finance, Shyam Metalics & Energy, Kajaria Ceramics, Zensar Technologies, Blue Jet Healthcare, Schloss Bangalore, Mahanagar Gas and more are among the companies that shall announce their results for June 2025 quarter today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Happy Forgings, Strides Pharma Science, Voltamp Transformers, Hind Rectifiers, Menon Pistons, SIL Investments, Siyaram Silk Mills and Wires & Fabriks SA shall trade ex-dividend today.

360 ONE WAM: BC Asia Investments X is likely to sell 1.5 crore shares, or 3.7 per cent stake in 360 ONE WAM, suggest some media reports citing sources. The offer size may be valued at Rs 1,740 crore. As of June 2025, BC Asia Investments X held a 21.92 per cent stake in the company.

Advertisement

State Bank of India: The leading state-run lender has raised Rs 25,000 crore via the allotment of 30.6 crore shares to several qualified institutional buyers including LIC, Societe Generale, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Mutual Fund, and Quant MF at Rs 817 per share. Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has increased its stake in State Bank of India from 9.21 per cent to 9.49 per cent.

Titan Company: The Tata Group company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Titan Holdings International FZCO, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 67 per cent stake in Damas LLC (UAE), the holding company of Damas jewellery business in the GCC countries, from Mannai Corporation. The proposed transaction values Damas at an enterprise value of AED 1,038 million.

Advertisement

Bajaj Finance: Anup Kumar Saha has resigned as the Managing Director of the company due to personal reasons. The board has re-designated Rajeev Jain as Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the company until March 31, 2028.

PNB Housing Finance: The NBFC reported a 23.3 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 533.5 crore with a 13.9 per cent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 2,076.1 crore in the June 2025 quarter. The company clocked a net interest income at Rs 760 crore, up 16.7 per cent YoY for the reported quarter.

Havells India: The consumer electronics maker reported a 14.8 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 347.7 crore, with a revenue of Rs 5,455.4 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year. Revenue for the quarter declined 6 per cent YoY.

Afcons Infrastructure: The infrastructure and construction player has been declared the lowest bidder by HZ Infrastructure for the rehabilitation and construction of a railway line in Croatia. The contract is valued at Rs 6,800 crore.

Oberoi Realty: The real estate company reported a 28 per cent YoY drop in the net profit at Rs 421.3 crore, while its revenue declined 29.7 per cent YoY to Rs 987.7 6 crore for the quarter ended on June 30, 2025.

Advertisement

Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has announced the opening of Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels in Banswara, marking the 11th property of the group in Rajasthan.

CIE Automotive India: The auto ancillary company reported a 6.1 per cent degrowth in its net profit at Rs 203.5 crore, while revenue rose 3.3 per cent to Rs 2,369 crore for the three months ended on June 30, 2025.

Arisinfra Solutions: The recently listed B2B service company has received an order worth Rs 340 crore for the supply of ready-mix concrete (RMC), steel, cement, chemicals, plumbing, electrical, and finishing products for Transcon Group’s ongoing projects in Mumbai.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: The company returned to black YoY and reported a net profit at Rs 12.18 crore in the June 2025 quarter, while NIIs increased 39.3 per cent YoY to Rs 139.1 crore. NPAs rose on both gross and net levels sequentially.

Rajoo Engineers: The company board of industrial products player has approved the allotment of 1.47 crore equity shares to several qualified institutional buyers including Morgan Stanley, Rajasthan Global Securities, Moneywise Financial Services, and Dovetail India Fund, at Rs 109 per share, totaling Rs 160 crore. The QIP issue was opened on July 15 and closed on July 21.

Advertisement

BL Kashyap and Sons: The civil construction company has secured an order worth Rs 910 crore from BPTP for the construction of civil structures for residential towers, including associated non-tower areas and community buildings.