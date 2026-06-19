Top stocks in news: RIL, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, Wipro, Hindalco, Amber, ImagicaaWorld, Trualt

Indian equity benchmark indices settled modestly higher on Thursday led by the positive sentiments around the US-Iran peace deal. but trader sentiments remained cautious. The BSE Sensex jumped 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to close at 77,409.98, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, June 19, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of Deepak Builders & Engineers India shall trade ex-split, while shares of String Metaverse shall trade ex-date for bonus issue today. Shares of Marg Techno Projects shall trade ex-date for rights issue.

Dividend stocks today: HDFC Bank, HDFC Life Insurance, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, Amba Enterprises, AWL Agri, GHCL Textiles, Corona Remedies, Hindusthan Insulators, IndiaMART InterMESH, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Polycab India, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare, Raghav Productivity, Solitaire Machine Tools, Tata Communications and Torrent Power shall trade ex-dividend today.

Reliance Industries: The leading conglomerate will hold its annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday, June 19, and investors are expected to closely watch updates on the conglomerate’s new energy ambitions, progress on the planned listing of Jio Platforms, and the company’s capital allocation across businesses.

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HDFC Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has granted approval for the extension of Keki Mistry's tenure as Interim Part-time Chairman of HDFC Bank for a further period of three months, until September 18, 2026, or until the appointment of a regular Part-time Chairman, whichever is earlier.

HCL Technologies: The technology major has launched the AI Innovation Zone in Chennai to enable enterprises to innovate and operationalise Intel-based AI products and HCLTech AI solutions, accelerating the transition from experimentation to production-ready, cost-efficient AI deployments.

Wipro: The IT solutions major will acquire an additional 20 per cent stake in Aggne Global IT Services. The transaction is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026. The company announced the completion of a large-scale, multi-year data centre migration programme for METRO, a leading international food wholesaler.

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Hindalco Industries: The company board of directors has appointed Kapil Agrawal as CEO (Designate) - Copper, effective November 1, 2026 and will take over as CEO - Copper with effect from March 1, 2027, upon the completion of Rohit Pathak's tenure. The current CEO -Copper, Rohit Pathak, will transition into a different role within the Aditya Birla Group, effective February 28, 2027.

Amber Enterprises India: Amber Group has entered into a manufacturing collaboration with Oppo Mobiles India. OPPO India is a licensed manufacturer of mobile phones for the OPPO, OnePlus, and Realme brands in India. Under this collaboration, Amber Group will manufacture mobile phones for these brands.

Lloyds Engineering Works: The metal engineering and EPC companies has announced the acquisition of a controlling stake in structural steel infrastructure solutions providers Steel Infra Solutions Company (SISCOL) at an equity valuation of around Rs 1,220 crore.

ImagicaaWorld Entertainment: The Irrigation Department of the Government of Maharashtra has directed the company to refrain from utilising water from the dams, citing low water levels in the dams of the surrounding region and the prevailing El Nino effect. It has temporarily suspended operations at the Imagicaa Water Park located in Khopoli, Maharashtra, effective June 19.

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Mahindra Lifespace Developers: The real estate player Mahindra Industrial Park Chennai (MIPCL) has announced that YKK India Private Limited, the Indian subsidiary of YKK Corporation, will establish a new manufacturing facility at Origins by Mahindra, Chennai.

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company board has approved the raising of funds of up to Rs 2,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares via qualified institutions placement (QIP) to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), in one or more tranches. It intends to achieve full compliance with the minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms at the earliest.

Trualt Bioenergy: The recently listed ethanol maker has received approval for financial assistance of Rs 150 crore under the Government of India's PM JI-VAN Yojana (Jaiv Indhan-Vatavaran Anukool Fasal Awashesh Nivaran Yojana) for its proposed commercial-scale sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project.

Bosch Home Comfort India: The domestic electronics products firm has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 2.02 lakh shares through the OFS. This is in addition to the base offer size of 19.63 lakh shares, representing a 7.22 percent stake. The total offer size will increase to up to 21.66 lakh shares, or 7.97 per cent stake. The OFS will close on June 19.