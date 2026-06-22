Top stocks in news: RIL, Sun Pharma, TMCV, Nestle, RVNL, Voltas, GRSE, Power Mech, Patanjali

Indian equity benchmark ended lower on Friday led by profit booking after the recent relief rally and soured sentiments towards the IT stocks. The BSE Sensex plunged 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to close at 76,802.90, while NSE's Nifty50 tanked 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,013.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, June 22, 2026:

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Corporate actions today: Shares of DMR Engineering, Panasonic Carbon India Company and Sangam India shall trade ex-dividend today.

Reliance Industries: Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate's arm, Jio Platforms, has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI to raise funds through an IPO. The IPO comprises an entirely fresh issue of 27 crore equity shares. The proceeds from the IPO will be utilized for the repayment of debt amounting to Rs 27,500 crore, and general corporate purposes.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The pharma major company has agreed to acquire 100 per cent of the outstanding shares of Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271.2 crore. Innovcare is engaged in the marketing, distribution, and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceuticals, and cosmeceutical products.

Nestle India: A meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled for July 3 to consider the declaration of a special dividend for 2026, if any. The company has fixed July 10 as the record date for the final dividend and special dividend for the financial year 2025-26.

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Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle: The automobile player has secured over 3,400 electric commercial vehicle (eCV) orders across various segments, marking a significant inflection point in the mainstream adoption of electric mobility for both freight and passenger transportation in India. The orders comprise around 2,000 SCVs and pick-ups, around 900 trucks, and around 500 buses.

Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railways player has received a letter of award (LoA) for a contract worth Rs 2,977 crore from NMDC for the setting up of buffer stockpiles and a blending yard with a handling capacity of 10 MTPA at Vizag, Andhra Pradesh.

Bharat Forge: The forging company has signed a Rs 425 crore contract with the Ministry of Defence (MoD), India, for the supply of gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy for onboard power generation on Kolkata-class ships. The contract will be executed over a period of five years.

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Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers: The Department of Public Enterprises has approved Navratna status for Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers.

Power Mech Projects: The EPC solutions company has received an order worth Rs 1,008.9 crore from JSW Thermal Energy for civil and structural works in the BTG area of a 2x800 MW thermal power project at Salboni, West Bengal.

Voltas: The Tata Group firm has crossed the milestone of selling 1 million room air conditioners in FY27, achieving the feat within the first 81 days of the financial year and setting a new company record. The milestone surpasses its previous benchmark of reaching the same mark in 88 days during Q1FY25.

Kirloskar Oil Engines: The automotive solutions player has announced a significant order from HyperNext, a next-generation digital infrastructure company focused on delivering hyperscale-ready, AI-enabled data center solutions. The order comprises 192 MW and 96 units of Kirloskar Oil Engines' 2,500 kVA Optiprime Dual Core Power Systems.

Patanjali Foods: The FMCG player company has received a prohibition order on the sale of a batch of sorghum flour in Kannur district due to the presence of pesticide residues of Chlorpyriphos exceeding the maximum permissible level.

Himadri Speciality Chemical: The chemicals company has further strengthened its strategic partnership with International Battery Company, Inc (IBC), a US-headquartered technology developer and manufacturer of chemistry-agnostic prismatic lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells, by increasing its stake to 20.47% through an additional investment of $0.66 million.

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Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The state-owned petrochem player has been upgraded to Navratna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE) status following approval by the Union Finance Minister, according to the Department of Public Enterprises.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services: The financial solutions player has has entered into an agreement with Punjab National Bank to drive acquisition, marketing and promotion of the cobranded retail credit card product for a period of five years.

Deep Industries: The energy infra and solutions company has received a Letter of Award for gas compression charter hiring services from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Lakhmani GGS-5, Assam Asset, for a period of three years. The total estimated value of the award is approximately Rs 83.81 crore.

Goodluck India: The company's subsidiary, Goodluck Defence and Aerospace, has received an order worth Rs 255 crore from an undisclosed entity for the supply of 155 mm long-range empty shells in ready-to-fill condition.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: In a consortium with its subsidiary Knowledge Shipyard (KSPL), the shipping company has received a work order worth Rs 66.11 crore from the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for the design, construction, supply, testing, and commissioning of 10 hybrid electric passenger ferries, each with a capacity of 20 passengers.

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Som Distilleries and Breweries: The liquor company said its application for the grant of an excise licence for its Bhopal plant for FY 2026-27 has been rejected by the Excise Department of Madhya Pradesh.