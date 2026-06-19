RIL stock outlook post 49th AGM: Stay cautious, say analysts; price targets, resistance and more 

Reliance AGM 2026: Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) closed lower amid the conglomerate's 49th AGM being held virtually today. RIL stock slipped 1.19% to close at Rs 1311.90 against the previous close of Rs 1327.75. Market cap of the conglomerate stood Rs 17.75 lakh crore.

RIL stock is down 17% this year and slipped 10% in two years.

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 1300, while resistance stands at Rs 1340. A decisive breakout above Rs 1340 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1380. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1290-1380 range."

The large cap stock is neither oversold nor overbought on charts with its RSI at 51.2.

In terms of moving averages, RIL shares are trading higher than the 10 day but lower than 5 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a beta of 0.94, indicating average volatility in a year.

Here's what analysts said at about the outlook of the stock post the compoany 49th AGM being held today.

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Virat Jagad Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza said, "Reliance Industries has shown signs of a short-term recovery after finding support near the 1,250– 1,260 zone, but the broader trend remains cautious as the stock continues to trade below its major moving averages and the long-term falling trendline. The recent bounce has helped the stock reclaim the 1,315 support level, while RSI has moved above 50, indicating improving momentum and a gradual return of buying interest. Immediate resistance is placed at Rs 1,345, followed by Rs 1,375 and Rs 1,400, where the 100 and 200-day moving averages are likely to act as strong supply zones. A decisive breakout above Rs 1,400 can trigger a stronger recovery towards Rs 1,465. On the downside, Rs 1,315 remains a crucial support level; a breakdown below this may resume the downtrend and drag the stock towards Rs 1,250. Overall, the near-term outlook has improved with a relief rally, but a sustained move above key resistance levels is required to confirm a trend reversal."

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Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said,"Support is placed at Rs 1300, while resistance stands at Rs 1340. A decisive breakout above Rs 1340 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 1380. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 1290-1380 range."

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "Reliance is currently trading around Rs 1324 and is attempting to stabilise after witnessing a prolonged corrective phase from higher levels. The stock recently tested its 200-Week EMA support zone near Rs 1295 and has shown signs of recovery, indicating buying interest emerging from long-term support levels. On the weekly chart, the stock remains in a broad consolidation range, with price attempting to reclaim lost ground after holding the crucial support area. Weekly RSI is placed around 43.68, showing improvement from lower levels, though it still remains below the midpoint, suggesting that a sustained move above key resistance levels is required for stronger bullish confirmation. Immediate support is placed at Rs 1295, aligned with the 200-Week EMA, followed by a stronger support zone around Rs 1250–1270. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen near Rs 1365–1380, while a decisive breakout above this zone could open the path towards Rs 1475, which remains the major resistance zone on the weekly chart. Traders may consider accumulating on declines while the stock sustains above the Rs 1250 support zone."