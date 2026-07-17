Top stocks in news: RIL, TechM, CEAT, Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, BHEL, WeWork, JFSL

Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Thursday led by mixed global cues around geopolitical uncertainties, fluctuating oil prices and weakness in the Indian rupee. The BSE Sensex rose only 1.44 points to close at 77,186.87, while NSE's Nifty50 gained just 5.75 points, or 0.02 per cent, to end at 24,072.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, July 17, 2026:

Advertisement

Related Articles

Quarterly results today: Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Tata Technologies, Poonawalla Fincorp, RBL Bank, Havells India, Globus Spirits, Oberoi Realty, Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem, Turtlemint Fintech Solutions, and Vivimed Labs shall announce its results for the quarter ended on June 30, 2026 today.

Dividend stocks today: Shares of HCL Technologies, Shree Cement, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Lupin, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Dabur India, 20 Microns, 3M India, Apollo Pipes, Atul, Bajaj Electricals, Balkrishna Industries, Bikaji Foods International, Blue Star, Cummins India, Elgi Equipments, Happiest Minds Technologies, MRF, Pfizer, Safari Industries India, Suryoday Small Finance Bank, Symphony and more shall trade ex-dividend today.

Corporate actions today: Shares of Indian Toners & Developers shall trade ex-split, while shares of JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals shall trade ex-date for amalgamation and shares of Minolta Finance shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

Advertisement

Wipro: The tech major reported a 0.6 per cent YoY jump in the net profit at Rs 3,356.3 crore, while IT services revenue grew 10.3 per cent YoY to Rs 24,452.9 crore for the June 2026 quarter. Its dollar revenue was up 1 per cent YoY to $2,614.5 million, with IT services operating margin falling 130 bps to 16 per cent.

Tech Mahindra: The IT services company reported a 31.7 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 1,486.3 crore, while revenue increased 17.7 per cent YoY to Rs 15,711.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. Its dollar revenue grew 6.1 per cent YoY to $1.66 billion, while EBIT margin expanded 330 basis points to 14.4 per cent.

Advertisement

Coal India: The state-run coal miner company has received the commissioning certificate from the Gujarat Energy Development Agency (GEDA) for 200 MW of solar power capacity out of the 300 MW solar power project at Khavda, Gujarat.

Jio Financial Services: The financial services player reported a sharp jump in the net profit at Rs 830 crore, while its total income increased to Rs 2,004 crore. The NBFC arm, Jio Credit, experienced a gross AUM leap of 2.6 times to Rs 30,667 crore, with quarterly disbursements at Rs 11,252 crore.

Maruti Suzuki India: The homegrown auto-major will challenge the July 14 order passed by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Raipur, which directed the company to replace a customer's vehicle with a new E20-compatible model after the consumer alleged problems linked to the use of E20 petrol.

CEAT: The tyre maker reported a 96.4 per cent YoY decline in net profit to Rs 4 crore, despite revenue rising 22.4 per cent YoY to Rs 4,318 crore in the June 2026 quarter, led by an exceptional loss. Its Ebitda margins contracted to 8.5 per cent for the quarter.

PC Jewellers: The jewellery company board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares via a Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) in one or more tranches.

Advertisement

WeWork India Management: The flexible workspace operator narrowed its consolidated net loss to Rs 4.3 crore in the June 2026 quarter from a loss of Rs 14.1 crore a year ago, while revenue surged 27.7 per cent YoY to Rs 683.8 crore. Its Ebitda increased 30.35 per cent YoY to 438 crore with a margin of 64.04 per cent for the quarter.

Piramal Finance: The NBFC posted a 66.8 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 461 crore, while revenue increased 27.6 per cent YoY to Rs 3,368.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2026. Its net interest income rose 50 per cent YoY to Rs 1,352 crore, while net interest margins improved 47 bps to 6.5 per cent for the quarter.

5paisa Capital: The financial services company reported a marginal 0.2 per cent YoY increase in net profit to Rs 11.6 crore, while revenue grew 13.7 per cent YoY to Rs 88.3 crore during the June 2026 quarter. The total registered customer base crossed 52.6 lakhs, adding nearly 0.74 lakh customers for the quarter.

Servotech Renewable Power System: The renewable energy player has secured an order for a 900 kW solar rooftop project across 12 locations from the Rural Development Department, Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

Borosil Renewables: The solar glass manufacturer reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 86.8 crore for the June 2026 quarter against a net loss of Rs 166.6 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue grew 17 per cent YoY to Rs 405.7 crore. Its Ebitda nearly doubled to Rs 127.2 crore, with margins expanded 1,320 bps to 31.3 per cent for the quarter.