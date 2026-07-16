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Tata Motors PV shares: Should one exit stock after recent correction? Angel One's Osho Krishan replies

Tata Motors PV shares: Should one exit stock after recent correction? Angel One's Osho Krishan replies

In this market analysis segment, an investor from Bangalore asks whether to exit Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle shares after facing a steep 44% loss, or continue holding for a possible recovery. The discussion focuses on the technical setup of TMPV, where the stock has shown sustained negative momentum with little relief in the short and medium term. However, the analyst notes that current levels are near a strong support zone and technical indicators appear to be moving toward oversold territory. Instead of panic selling at the bottom, the view suggests staying invested for now and reassessing if the stock rebounds toward the ₹380–₹390 zone, where repeated rejections have been seen earlier. Watch this video for a clear, analytical breakdown of Tata Motors PV stock strategy, key support levels, recovery signals, risk management, and what investors should track before making any decision based on the expert view shared in the show today.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026 3:16 PM IST
Tata Motors PV shares: Should one exit stock after recent correction? Angel One's Osho Krishan repliesHe flagged the current price zone as a strong support area, with technical indicators nearing oversold territory.

Investors trapped in Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd (TMPV)  stock after a recent steep correction may not need to rush for the exit just yet. Responding to a viewer nursing a 44 per cent loss on 200 shares, Angel One Senior Research Analyst Osho Krishan said the counter remains weak on trend, but current levels are close to a crucial support zone that could limit immediate downside.

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His advice was clear: hold for now, but stay alert if the stock stages a rebound toward Rs 380-390, a band he identified as the key review zone.

Weak trend, but support offers near-term cushion

Krishan did not sugarcoat the chart structure. “There has been no respite in the short or even medium term perspective,” he said, underlining that the stock has been locked in a negative movement for some time."

Despite the persistent weakness, he stopped short of recommending an exit at current levels, arguing that the stock is now sitting in a “very strong support zone” while technical indicators are “approaching the oversold terrain.”

Why Rs 390 matters now

For investors looking for a recovery signal, the analyst pointed to a narrow tactical window rather than a broad bullish reversal. “At current levels I won’t advise to exit the counter, but any bounce towards the zone of Rs 380-390 can be seen as a review picture,” Krishan said.

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The reason is rooted in repeated price behaviour. According to him, the stock has faced “multiple rejections around the zone of Rs 390,” making that level an important resistance marker. In effect, even if a relief rally emerges from oversold conditions, the move may run into selling pressure near that band.

What this means for retail investors

In the broader discussion, Krishan described the market as largely sideways, with selective opportunities emerging in sectors such as IT, auto, realty and pharma rather than through a broad-based index surge.

Against that backdrop, his Tata Motors view is tactical rather than aggressively bullish. The message is not that the worst is definitively over, but that capitulating after a deep drawdown near support may not be the best risk-reward trade.

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For now, the strategy is to stay invested, monitor whether support holds, and use any move toward Rs 390 as the point to reassess conviction. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

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Published on: Jul 16, 2026 3:16 PM IST
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