'Buy' BHEL, Nykaa & SAIL shares: LKP Securities' analyst

Indian equity benchmarks paused their three-day losing run on Monday, bolstered by a sharp recovery in IT stocks. The 30-share BSE Sensex pack rose 319 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 83,535; while the broader NSE Nifty index climbed 82 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 25,574.

Broader indices also witnessed gains. The NSE MidCap100 advanced 0.47 per cent and the SmallCap100 jumped 0.39 per cent, reflecting strength across segments.

For the next trading session on Tuesday, LKP Securities' Technical Analyst, Vatsal Bhuva, has given short-term trading recommendations on three stocks -- FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (Nykaa's parent), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) and Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL).

'Buy' Nykaa @ Rs 260-262 | Stop Loss: Rs 248 | Target: Rs 280

A downward consolidation breakout has emerged in the stock, accompanied by healthy volumes, indicating renewed buying interest. After taking support near Rs 245 level, where its 50-day EMA is placed, the stock has also reclaimed its 20-day EMA, reflecting improving short-term sentiment. Additionally, the RSI has entered a bullish crossover, further strengthening the momentum setup. With these technical confirmations, the previously disrupted uptrend is expected to resume, suggesting the stock may continue its upward trajectory in the near term.

'Buy' BHEL @ Rs 267-272 | SL: Rs 258 | Target: Rs 290

The stock has formed a cup and handle pattern on weekly charts, signalling a strong continuation setup. Supporting this structure, the RSI has entered a bullish crossover, highlighting improving momentum and renewed buying interest. These technical developments together suggest that the prevailing uptrend is likely to continue, with the stock poised for further strength if it sustains above key levels. Overall, the chart pattern and indicators reflect a positive outlook for the coming sessions.

'Buy' SAIL @ Rs 144 | SL: Rs 139 | Target: Rs 154

The stock has registered a consolidation breakout on daily charts, indicating a shift toward renewed upward momentum. It continues to sustain above its 20-day ascending EMA, reflecting strong underlying support and a positive short-term trend structure. Additionally, the RSI is in a bullish crossover, signalling improving momentum and increased buying strength. Together, these technical factors suggest that the stock is well-positioned for further upside, with the breakout likely to attract continued follow-through buying in the coming trading days.