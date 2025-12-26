Top stocks in news: UltraTech, NTPC, IndusInd, NBCC, Voda Idea, Ola Electric, Lenskart

Indian benchmark indices lower on Wednesday as the volumes remained thin ahead of holiday season despite liquidity measures. BSE Sensex shed 116.14 points, or 0.14 per cent, to settle at 85,408.70, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 35.05 points, or 0.13 per cent, to close at 26,142.10. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Friday, December 26, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Ram Ratan Wire shall trade ex-bonus today, while shares of DCM Shriram Industries shall trade ex-date for spin-off. Shares of Nuvama Wealth Management shall trade ex-split today.

UltraTech Cement: The cement player announced the commissioning of additional cement capacity at its Maharashtra and Rajasthan units, leading to an increase in production capacity of 1.8 mtpa. Its total domestic grey cement manufacturing capacity stands at 188.66 mtpa. Along with its overseas capacity of 5.4 mtpa, the company’s global capacity stands at 194.06 mtpa.

IndusInd Bank: The private lender has received a letter on December 23 from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) regarding an investigation into the affairs of IndusInd Bank, seeking relevant information. The bank continues to extend full cooperation and support to law enforcement agencies.

NTPC: The state-run power player has commissioned the second and final part of 13 MW out of the 23 MW capacity of the Solapur Solar PV project at NTPC Solapur, Maharashtra. With this, the total installed and commercial capacity of NTPC on a standalone and group basis now stands at 60,796 MW and 85,623 MW, respectively.

NBCC (India): The civil construction company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Board of Mumbai Port Authority for the development of the CGO Complex on 25 acres of Mumbai Port land as deposit work on a turnkey basis. NBCC will serve as the project management consultant for the said works.

Vodafone Idea: The telecom operator has received an order from the Deputy Commissioner of State Tax, Mumbai, confirming a penalty of Rs 79.56 crore, alleging additional licence fee and spectrum usage charges for FY19.

Ola Electric Mobility: The electric vehicle two-wheeler player has received incentives amounting to Rs 366.78 crore under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Automobile and Auto Components (PLI-Auto Scheme) for claims pertaining to FY25.

Lenskart Solutions: The eyewear solutions player's board of Lenskart Solutions (Singapore), the wholly owned subsidiary of Lenskart Solutions, has approved an investment of KRW 3 billion (approximately Rs 18.6 crore) for the acquisition of a 29.24 per cent stake in Korea-based startup iiNeer Corp. iiNeer develops technology-enabled eye-testing and lens-cutting equipment.

Castrol India: Motion JVCo, together with Stonepeak Motion Holdco, Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V Cayman (AIV I) LP, Stonepeak Infrastructure Fund V (Lux) (AIV I) SCSp, and CPP Investment Board Private Holdings (6) Inc, has announced an open offer to acquire a 26% stake in Castrol India. The acquirers will purchase up to 25.71 crore equity shares (26 per cent stake) in it.

Supreme Industries: The plastic products company has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) for a repeat order to supply approximately 2 lakh units of 10.0 kg composite LPG cylinders. The total supply is expected to be valued at around Rs 54 crore.

KNR Constructions: The construction company has executed share purchase agreements (SPAs) with Indus Infra Trust for the sale of its 100 per cent shareholding (including sub-debt) in four special purpose vehicles (SPVs) — KNR Palani Infra, KNR Ramagiri Infra, KNR Guruvayur Infra, and KNR Ramanattukara Infra.

JK Cement: The cement manufacturer has been declared the ‘preferred bidder’ for the mining lease of the Kishanpura Limestone Block in Nagaur, Rajasthan. The limestone block spans an area of 483 hectares and has G3-level exploration.

Strides Pharma Science: The USFDA conducted a routine current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) inspection at the formulations facility of the company’s subsidiary, Strides Pharma Inc, in the US from December 17-23. Following the inspection, the USFDA issued a Form 483 with four observations. These observations are procedural in nature

Vikran Engineering: The EPC solutions player company has received a contract worth Rs 459.2 crore from NTPC Renewable Energy for EPC of a 400 MW AC solar project on a balance-of-system basis at Chitrakoot-1 in Uttar Pradesh.

Panacea Biotec: The pharma company has received an amendment to the letter of award (LoA) from UNICEF for the supply of its WHO pre-qualified fully liquid pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT, during calendar years 2023–2027. The original Letter of Award from UNICEF was received on October 10, 2022.

AVG Logistics: The logistics solutions company has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Baidyanath LNG for the adoption of LNG-powered transportation solutions across key industrial sectors, including steel and metals, FMCG, cement, and other high-volume logistics segments.

SEAMEC: Its vessel, SEAMEC III, has sailed for the commencement of the second part of the Pipeline Replacement Project – Group A (PRP-VIII A) and the DSF II project with effect from December 25.

Zota Health Care: The pharma firm has raised Rs 350 crore from a group of marquee investors through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue by allotting 22,80,130 shares at Rs 1,535 apiece Valiant Partners, 360 ONE, Prashant Jain-led 3P Investment Managers, White Oak Capital, Sanshi Fund-I, and Turnaround Opportunities Fund, among others participated in the issue.