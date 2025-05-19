Top stocks to watch: Dr Reddy's, BEL, Divis Labs, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, JSW Steel & Premier Energies

Indian benchmark indices settled lower on Friday amid profit booking despite positive economic data, rate cut hopes and trade deal expectations with the US. BSE Sensex shed 200.15 points, or 0.24 per cent to settle at 82,330.59, while NSE's Nifty50 fell 42.30 points, or 0.17 per cent to end at 25,019.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, May 19, 2025:

Q4 results today: Power Grid, Bharat Electronics, DLF, PI Industries, Petronet LNG, NLC India, Gujarat Gas, IRB Infrastructure, The New India Assurance Company, Redington, Pfizer, Esis Lifesciences, Karur Vysya Bank, Jupiter Wagons, DOMS Industries, ACME Solar Industries, Zydus Wellness, Quess Corp and Innova Captab are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The USFDA completed a GMP inspection at the company’s API Middleburgh facility in New York and issued a Form 483 with two observations. The inspection was conducted during May 12–16.



Divis Laboratories: The pharma player reported a 23 per cent YoY jump in its net profit of Rs 662 crore with a 12.2 per cent rise in its revenue at Rs 2,585 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The company board approved a dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The USFDA has granted premarket approval (PMA) for the next generation of the BLU-U Blue Light Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Illuminator, which features LED (light-emitting diode) panels replacing the previous model’s fluorescent tubes.



Bharat Electronics: The state-run defence company has received additional orders worth Rs 572 crore since April 7, including Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction System (IDDIS), Software Defined Radio (SDR) and Data Communication Unit (DCU) for attack guns, AI-based solutions for ships, simulators, communication equipment, jammers, spares, and services.



Bajaj Auto: The company’s subsidiary Bajaj Auto International Holdings BV (BAIH BV) has entered into loan agreements with JP Morgan Chase Bank NA, DBS Bank, and Citigroup Global Markets Asia to avail loans of 566 million euros (Rs 5,431.08 crore). It is an unsecured loan with a term of one year.

JSW Steel: The company board of directors will meet on May 23 to consider the raising of long-term funds and to discuss the recommendation of dividend payment.



Premier Energies: The renewable energy firm clocked a 167.2 per cent YoY surge in its net profit to Rs 277.8 crore, while revenue soared 43.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,620.8 crore in Q4FY25. Its signs JV agreement with Nuevosol Energy for business of foundry, extrusion, of aluminium frames for solar photovoltaic modules and JV agreement with Sino-American Silicon Products Inc.



KEC International: The RPG Group company has secured new orders worth Rs 1,133 crore for transmission and distribution projects in India.



Max Healthcare Institute: The healthcare company’s subsidiary Crosslay Remedies has executed a sale deed for the acquisition of a 4,000 square meter land parcel, along with the building thereon, located adjacent to Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali, for Rs 120 crore. This acquisition shall lead to the addition of 140 beds at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali in next 30 months.



Vodafone Idea: The telecom company has acquired a 26 per cent stake in Sangli Wind Energy for Rs 31.2 lakh. Sangli Wind Energy is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) created to own and operate a captive power plant. Post-acquisition, Sangli Wind Energy has become an associate of Vodafone Idea.

NBCC (India): The state-run realty company has sold 446 residential units at Aspire Silicon City, Phase IV, Noida, through an e-auction at a total sale value of Rs 1,467.93 crore. NBCC will earn a marketing fee of 1 per cent of the sale value.



Zen Technologies: The defence player reported a 189.2 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 101 crore, while revenue surged 129.8 per cent YOY to Rs 325 crore in January-March 2025 period. The Ebitda increased 175 per cent to Rs 138 crore. It also announced a dividend of Rs 2 per cent.



Delhivery: The new-age logistics player returned to black in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025 as it reported a net profit of Rs 72.6 crore. Revenue increased 5.6 per cent YoY to Rs 2,191.6 crore for the reported quarter.



PNC Infratech: The Arbitral Tribunal has announced an arbitration award worth Rs 485.28 crore, along with 12 per cent annual interest, in favour of the infra player. This pertains to an EPC project for the construction of balance work of the new four-lane Agra Bypass in Uttar Pradesh, under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).



Kalpataru Projects International: The civil construction player's net profit rallied 37.2 per cent YoY to Rs 225.4 crore, while revenue soared 18.3 per cent YoY to Rs 7,066.8 crore in the Q4FY25. The company board also announced a final dividend of Rs 9 per cent for FY25.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals: The pharma company has reported a fire incident at one of its contracts manufacturing facilities, resulting in temporary production disruption. The company is currently assessing the impact and is working closely with the site to expedite resumption of operations.



CreditAccess Grameen: The net profit of the financial services player sank 88.1 per cent YoY to Rs 47.2 crore, while net interest income fell 0.5 per cent YoY to Rs 876.5 crore. Impairment on financial instruments spiked nearly 4 times to Rs 582.9 crore in the reported quarter.



Lumax Auto Technologies: The company board has approved the company’s acquisition of the remaining 25 per cent stake in IAC International Automobile India from its existing shareholder, IACG Holdings LUX SARL, for Rs 221 crore. Post-acquisition, IAC International Automobile India will become a 100 per cent material subsidiary of the company.



Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals: The specialty chemical player returned to black as it clocked a net profit of Rs 8.8 crore for the quarter, while revenue increased 7.4 per cent YoY to Rs 1,075.5 crore. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 15.80 per share.