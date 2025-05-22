Top stocks to watch: IndusInd Bank, ABFRL, IndiGo, ONGC, NTPC Green, PFC, Nalco, IRCON, NBCC

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Wednesday amid mixed global cues. BSE Sensex gained 410.19 points, or 0.51 per cent to settle at 81,596.63, while NSE's Nifty50 surged 129.55 points, or 0.52 per cent to end at 24,813.45 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 22, 2025:

Q4 results today: ITC, Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries, Grasim Industries, GMR Airports, Container Corporation of India, Metro Brands, The Ramco Cements, Ola Electric Mobility, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Gujarat State Petronet, Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation, Clean Science & Technology, TBO Tek, HFCL and Power Mech Projects are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares Ashok Leyland, Emami and GM Breweries shall trade ex-dividend today.



IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,329 crore in its Q4FY25 amid losses in its derivatives segment. The private lender reported net interest income of Rs 3,048 crore in Q4FY25, down 43% YoY. The net interest margin in the Q4FY25 stood at 2.25%, down 201 bps YoY. Gross NPAs rose to 3.13%, while net NPAs rose to 0.95% for the quarter.

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation: The state-run oil player reported a 20.18% YoY drop in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,856.33 crore in the quarter ended March 31. The revenue from operations was flat in the quarter at Rs 1.70 lakh crore. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.



InterGlobe Aviation: The operator budget airline Indigo reported a 62% YoY growth in its Q4FY25 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,067 crore. Revenue surged 24% YoY to Rs 22,152 crore while Ebitda came in at Rs 6,089.4 crore, up 52.5 per cent YoY. Ebitda margins expanded 510 basis points to 27.5%. The company's board recommended a dividend of Rs 10 per share.



Power Finance Corporation: The power maharatna reported an 11% increase in the fourth-quarter net profit at Rs 8,358 crore, buttressed by an increase in interest income and provisioning reversals. Net interest income rose 38% YoY to Rs 12,092 crore in the March quarter. The board at the state-run infrastructure lender recommended a final dividend of Rs 2.05 per share for FY25.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The fashion retailer shall trade ex-date for the demerger into two listed entities – ABFRL and Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands (ABLBL). It had fixed Thursday, May 22 as the record date for this demerger.



NTPC Green Energy: The recently listed renewable energy player posted around three-fold rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 233.21 crore in March 2025 quarter, driven by higher income. It increased its income by 36% YoY to Rs 751.50 crore. It has also taken leasehold land for 33 years for development of a Green Hydrogen Hub in Andhra Pradesh.



Hindustan Zinc: The government of Andhra Pradesh has issued a Letter of Intent (LoI) to the metal company, naming it the preferred bidder for the grant of a composite license for the Balepalyam Tungsten and associated mineral block, covering 308.30 hectares in Ananthapuram district.



National Aluminium: The state-owned metal player reported a twofold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,067.23 crore for March quarter 2025 due to higher revenue from operations. Revenue from operations for the January-March quarter rose 1% YoY to Rs 34,982 crore. The company declared a dividend of Rs 1.25 per share.



IRCON International: The state-run railway player reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 212 crore in Q4FY25, recording a 14% YoY decline. The revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 31, 2025 stood at Rs 3,412 crore, down by 10% YoY. The board recommended a final dividend of Re 1 per share, in addition to interim dividend of Rs 1.65 per share.

NBCC (India): The state-run construction company has received an order worth Rs 161.55 crore from Power Finance Corporation. The work order involves interior works at Tower-H, World Trade Centre, Nauroji Nagar, New Delhi.



Colgate Palmolive (India): The FMCG major reported a 6% YoY decline in net profit to Rs 355 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by lower sales. Total income in the fourth quarter fell 2% YoY at Rs 1,481.57 crore. The company board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 27 per share.



Oil India: The state-owned oil producer reported a 21% YoY fall in net profit at Rs 1,591.48 crore in the March quarter on lower oil and gas prices. Revenue was lower 6.1% YoY at Rs 6,182.79 crore. It achieved the highest-ever combined oil and gas production of 6.71 million tonnes. The board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share.



Uno Minda: The auto components maker reported a 4% YoY fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 289.24 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025, impacted by exceptional item gains in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,528.32 crore, up 19.35% YoY. The board has approved and declared a final dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

EIH: The flagship company of The Oberoi Group has reported a consolidated profit after tax of Rs 262 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2025, up 6% YoY. The luxury hospitality chain reported revenues of Rs 866 crore, up 11% YoY. It has a pipeline of 21 properties to be completed by 2029, comprising 19 hotels, 2 luxury boats, and a Nile cruiser.



VA Tech Wabag: The water treatment player reported a 37.4 per cent YoY jump in its net profit at Rs 99.5 crore, while revenue from operations increased 23.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1,156.2 crore for the March 2025 quarter. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.



Geojit Financial Services: The broking and financial services player reported a 38% YoY fall in net profit at Rs 32.21 crore, while revenue from operations declined 15% YoY to Rs 177.48 crore in March 2025 quarter. Ebitda for the quarter dropped 35% YoY to 54.09 crore.



Jindal Poly Films: JPFL Films, a material subsidiary of the company, informed that a fire accident occurred at its plant located at Nashik Igatpuri Road, Maharashtra, on May 21. The production operations at a part of the plant have been temporarily disturbed. The cause of the fire will be assessed in due course, and the company is in the process of ascertaining the actual loss.