Top stocks to watch: Paytm, Kfin Tech, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Aether Industries, Vedanta, Raymond

Indian benchmark settles sharply higher on Monday on the back of US-China trade deal settlement and de-escalating tensions between India and Pakistan at borders. BSE Sensex soared 2,975.43 points, or 3.74 per cent to settle at 82,429.90, while NSE's Nifty50 zoomed 916.70 points, or 3.82 per cent to end at 24,924.70. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, May 13, 2025:

Q4 results today: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, GAIL (India), Cipla, Siemens, Bharti Hexacom, Hero MotoCorp, Aditya Birla Capital, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Max Financial Services, Honeywell Automation India, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Sai Life Science, Jubilant Ingrevia and ITD Cementation India are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Godrej Consumer Products and IFGL Refractories shall trade ex-dividend today. Yamini Investments will trade ex-date for rights issue today.



One 97 Communications: Antfin, an affiliate company of the Chinese conglomerate Alibaba Group, is likely to sell up to a 4 per cent stake in One 97 Communications via block deals, said media reports. The offer size is expected to be Rs 2,066 crore, with a floor price of Rs 809.75 per share.

Kfin Technologies: General Atlantic Singapore Fund Pte is likely to sell a 6.9 per cent equity stake (equivalent to 1.18 crore equity shares) in Kfin via block deals, said media reports. The offer size may be around Rs 1,209.5 crore, with a floor price of Rs 1,025 per share.



Tata Steel: The Tata Group's metal firm reported a 116.5 per cent YoY surge in its net profit at Rs 1,200.9 crore, while its revenue dropped 4.2 per cent YoY to Rs 56,218.1 crore in the March 2024 quarter. Its board announced a final dividend of Rs 3.60 per share. It will also invest up to $2.5 billion in T Steel Holdings Pte.



Aether Industries: Promoter Purnima Desai will sell up to a 6.77 per cent equity stake in the speciality chemical manufacturer (equivalent to 89.79 lakh shares) via an offer-for-sale (OFS) on May 13 and May 14. The OFS will open for non-retail investors on May 13 and for retail investors on May 14. The floor price for the offer is set at Rs 700 per share, a 13.14 per cent discount.

Hindalco: The metal player's US-based subsidiary Novelis reported a 77 per cent YoY rise in its net income to $294 million, while net income attributable to common shareholders excluding special items jumped 46 per cent YoY to $262 million. Its net sales rose 13 per cent YoY to $4.6 billion, while Ebitda dropped 8 per cent YoY to $473 million.



Vedanta: The Anil Agarwal-led mining firm said it is actively exploring critical mineral resources across six Indian states — Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Chhattisgarh — as it looks to strengthen its position in the fast-growing clean energy value chain.



Raymond: The realty player reported a 101 per cent YoY profit from continuing operations to Rs 25.4 crore, while revenue jumped 109.7 per cent YoY to Rs 557.5 crore in the quarter ended on March 31, 2025. Ebitda was up 87.2 per cent YoY to Rs 54.3 crore, while margins came in at 9.7 per cent.



Premier Explosives: The company has received closure orders from the Telangana Pollution Control Board in Hyderabad, instructing it to stop all industrial activities with immediate effect at its factory in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri, Telangana. The accident occurred at the factory on April 29, 2025.



Care Rating: The rating agency reported a 76.7 per cent YoY jump in net profit at Rs 43.4 crore, while revenue from the operations grew 21.6 per cent YoY to Rs 109.7 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024-25. The company board recommended a final dividend of Rs 11 per share.

Fusion Finance: Warburg Pincus-backed shadow lender raised Rs 800 crore through a rights issue, with strong participation from existing institutional investors, including promoter Honey Rose Investment (an affiliate of Warburg Pincus LLC) and Creation Investments Fusion LLC.