Top stocks to watch: PB Fintech, Mobikwik, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, JSW Steel, Texmaco

Indian benchmark indices settled with sharp gains on Wednesday as geopolitical concerns in the Middle East eased and crude oil fell. BSE Sensex jumped 700.40 points, or 0.85 per cent, to settle at 82,755.51, while NSE's Nifty50 rallied 200.40 points, or 0.80 per cent to close at 25,244.75. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, June 26, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Enbee Trade & Finance and Prime Securities shall trade ex-dividend, while shares of Infibeam Avenues shall trade ex-date for rights issue today.

PB Fintech: Co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal are likely to sell 50.5 lakh shares, or 1.1 per cent of the company’s equity, through a block deal valued at approximately $106 million (Rs 909 crore), suggest reports. The floor for the deal is set at Rs 1,800 apiece, a discount of 2.2 per cent over its previous close.

One Mobikwik Systems: Net1 Applied Technologies Netherlands BV, a subsidiary of South Africa’s Net1 UEPS Technologies, is reportedly set to sell an 8 per cent stake in One Mobikwik Systems Ltd through a block deal scheduled for Thursday, according to sources.

Tata Steel: The homegrown steel major has acquired equity shares worth $180 million (Rs 1,562.54 crore) in its wholly owned foreign subsidiary, T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP), as part of a planned capital infusion approved earlier this year. It has subscribed to 179.10 crore equity shares of T Steel Holdings Pte at a face value of $0.1005 per share.

Adani Enterprises: The flagship company of the Adani Group said its management committee has approved the launch of a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) with a base size of Rs 500 crore, along with a green shoe option of an additional Rs 500 crore, taking the total potential issue size to Rs 1,000 crore.

JSW Steel: The metal major has filed a petition seeking a review of the Supreme Court order rejecting its resolution plan for debt-laden Bhushan Power and Steel (BPSL). It said it filed a review petition before the Supreme Court on June 25, related to the judgment of May 2. Lenders of BPSL, including State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank, have already filed review petitions.

Can Fin Homes: The housing finance company has cleared plans to raise up to Rs 11,000 crore, which Rs 10,000 crore via bonds and other debt instruments, either in India or overseas. Another Rs 1,000 crore may come from equity routes like QIP, rights issue, or preferential allotment. Shareholders will get to vote on the proposals at the upcoming AGM.

JSW Energy: The utilities player through its step down subsidiary Energizent Power has signed power purchase agreement (PPA) with NHPC for ISTS-connected 300 MW solar-wind hybrid capacity. The PPA is signed for supply of power for 25 years with a tariff of Rs 3.49/KWh. The project is said to be commissioned in the next 24 months and is located in Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: The railway wagon company has received an order worth $62.24 million (equivalent to Rs 535 crore) from CAMALCO SA., Cameroon. The order includes manufacturing and supply of 560 open Top wagons at $32.76 million (equivalent to Rs 282 crore), and long term maintenance contract for 20 years at $29.48 million (equivalent to Rs 253 crore).

Western Carriers India: The Multimodal logistics firm has secured a logistics contract worth Rs 558 crore from Jindal Stainless. The contract spans three years and covers the movement of stainless steel products across the country.

ASK Automotive: The auto components maker's board has approved a new joint venture with Germany’s TD Holding GmbH. The focus of the venture will be to manufacture and sell sunroof control cables and helix cables for passenger vehicles. ASK will hold a 49 per cent stake in the JV, with an initial investment of Rs 49 lakh and a total commitment of Rs 2.45 crore.

Om Infra: The infrastructure company has received a contract worth Rs 199.84 crore for hydro mechanical works for India’s largest power generation project of 2,880 MW Dibang Project from NHPC in Arunachal Pradesh.

SMS Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA has issued Form 483 with zero observations for the company's Central Laboratory Analytical Services at Hyderabad. The US health regulator has conducted inspection of Central Laboratory Analytical Services during June 23-25.