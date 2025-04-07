Top stocks to watch: Tata Motors, ITC, L&T, Tata Steel, Mazagon Dock, TVS Motor, YES Bank & IndusInd

Indian stock markets settled sharply lower on Friday on the back of Trump's sweeping tariffs, which continued to dent the trader sentiments, ahead of much awaited Q4 earnings from India Inc. BSE Sensex crashed 930.67 points, or 1.22 per cent to settle at 75,364.69, while NSE Nifty50 tumbled 345.65 points, or 1.49 per cent to end at 22,904.45. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Monday, April 07, 2025:

Corporate actions today: Shares of Siemens India will trade ex-date for spin off to demerge its energy business, while shares of Pervasive Commodities shall trade ex-date for stock split today.



Tata Motors: Jaguar Land Rover said it would pause shipments to the US in April in the wake of President Trump’s tariffs.



ITC: The FMCG major has acquired 2.62 lakh equity shares of Ample Foods for Rs 131 crore. With this, the company’s shareholding in Ample Foods aggregates to 43.75 per cent of its share capital.



Tata Steel: The metal company has received an order from the assessing officer to reassess taxable income for the financial year 2018-19 and increase the taxable amount by Rs 25,185.51 crore. The company has moved the Bombay High Court against the reassessment It believes that the waiver of debt cannot be treated as taxable income in the hands of Tata Steel BSL.



Larsen & Toubro: The company's subsidiary, L&T Energy Green Tech, has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary—L&T Green Energy Kandla (LTGEK)—for the development of green hydrogen and its derivatives.



Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The Government of India has decided to exercise the oversubscription option to the extent of 47.69 lakh shares (1.18 per cent stake) in the offer-for-sale issue of Mazagon Dock on April 7. This is in addition to the base issue size of 1.14 crore shares (2.83 per cent stake). Retail investors will get a chance to bid for the offer-for-sale issue on April 7.



TVS Motor Company: The auto company is set to strengthen its electric vehicle (EV) presence in Southeast Asia through the integration of ION Mobility’s assets, intellectual property, and talent into its operations. Southeast Asia represents one of the world’s fastest-growing regions for motorbike usage, offering a significant opportunity for expansion.



IndusInd Bank: The private lender reported a 1.4 per cent year-on-year growth in net advances/loans to Rs 3.47 lakh crore in the March 2025 quarter. Its deposits rose 6.8 per cent YoY to Rs 4.11 lakh crore. The private lender's CASA ratio dropped to 32.8 per cent for the quarter.



YES Bank: Some media reports suggest that Dhavan Shah, the Country Head of SME Banking, and Akshay Sapru, the Country Head of Private Banking & Liabilities Products & Spectrum Banking Business, have quit Yes Bank, which may lead to a portfolio reshuffle among senior executives at the bank.



Bajaj Housing Finance: The housing finance player's gross disbursement jumped 25.1 per cent YoY to 14,250 crore. Its assets under management (AUM) grew by 26 per cent YoY to Rs 1.14 lakh crore as of March 2025, adding Rs 6,365 crore in the AUM. Loan assets stood at Rs 99,500 crore as of March 2025.



Biocon: The drugmaker's board has approved the issuance of commercial papers up to Rs 600 crore in one or more tranches on a private placement basis.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The parent company of Nykaa said that its consolidated net revenue growth is expected to be in low to mid-twenties on a yearly basis, while its GMV growth for beauty vertical is expected to remain significantly ahead of the industry at the low thirties. GMV growth for the fashion vertical is expected to be in the high teens, with QoQ improvement in core platform business.



Godrej Properties: The real estate developer has entered into an agreement for the development of a prime land parcel in Versova, Mumbai, with an estimated developable potential of 4.4 lakh square feet of saleable area and an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,350 crore.



Motilal Oswal Financial Services: The Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) has approved the incorporation of Motilal Oswal International Wealth Management (MOIWML), the wholly owned step-down subsidiary of Motilal Oswal Financial Services. MOIWML will engage in arranging deals in investments, advising on financial products, and arranging custody.



AstraZeneca Pharma India: The pharma firm has received permission from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization to import for sale and distribution Osimertinib tablets 40 mg & 80 mg for an additional indication. Osimertinib is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients who have certain types of abnormal EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor) genes.



Puravankara: The realty company's subsidiary, Starworth Infrastructure and Construction, has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Ranka Properties for a project—Ranka Ankura—worth Rs 118.63 crore.