Top stocks to watch today: Paytm, BSE, Shriram Finance, HPCL, Godrej CP, MGL, Info Edge, GMDC

Indian benchmark indices settled slightly lower on Tuesday on the back of muted Q4 results, cautious sentiments due to border tensions with Pakistan and US Fed's monetary policy this week. BSE Sensex declined 155.77 points, or 0.19 per cent to settle at 80,641.07, while NSE's Nifty50 dropped 81.55 points, or 0.33 per cent to end at 24,379.60 for the day. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Wednesday, May 07, 2025:

Q4 results today: Coal India, Punjab National Bank, Dabur India, MRF, United Breweries, Housing and Urban Development Corporation, APL Apollo Tubes, Voltas, Blue Star, Tata Chemicals, Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company, Craftsman Automation, Sapphire Foods India, CarTrade Tech, Symphony, Shriram Pistons & Rings and Route Mobile are among the companies that will announce their results for the March 2025 quarter today.



Corporate actions today: Shares of Info Edge shall trade ex-split, while shares of Avantel shall trade ex-date for rights issue today. Shares of CRISIL, Sundaram Fasteners and Varun Beverages shall trade ex-dividend today.



Shriram Finance: The NBFCs board has approved the acquisition of 31.66 lakh equity shares of Shriram Overseas Investments for Rs 50.11 crore (at Rs 158.28 per share) from Shriram Investments Holdings (SIHPL).

BSE: The leading stock exchange reported a 362 surge in its net profit to Rs 494.4 crore, while revenue jumped 75 per cent YoY to Rs 846.6 crore for the three months ended March 31, 2025. The company board also recommended a dividend of Rs 23 per share.



One97 Communication: The parent company of Paytm reported narrowing of its net losses marginally to Rs 544.6 crore, while the revenue fell 15.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,911.5 crore. The company also reported an exceptional loss of Rs 522 crore for the quarter.



Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: The oil marketing major reported a 11 per cent YoY rise in its net profit at Rs 3,355 crore, while its revenue fell maringally, 0.9 per cent to Rs 1,09,492.4 crore for Q4FY25.

Prestige Estates Projects: The Prestige City, Indirapuram, has achieved sales of over Rs 3,000 crore across 1,200 units within a week of its launch.



Godrej Consumer Products: The FMCG player returned to black in Q4 and reported a net profit of Rs 412 crore, while revenue increased 6.3 per cent YoY to Rs 3,598 crore. The company board declared a dividend of Rs 5 per share.



Mahanagar Gas: The city gas distributor firm reported a net profit of Rs 252.2 crore, up 11.9 per cent YoY in the March 2025 quarter. Revenue increased 6.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,864.9 crore. The company board declared a final dividend of Rs 18 per share for FY25.



Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation: The state run miner has signed a long-term supply agreement (LSA) with City Gold Pipes (a consortium of Goldcrest Cement and Kailash Darshan Housing Development) for the supply of 150 million tons of limestone over a period of 40 years from its upcoming Lakhpat Punrajpur Mine in Lakhpat, Gujarat.



Kansai Nerolac Paints: The paint player reported a 6.5 per cent YoY fall in its net profit at Rs 108.5 crore, while revenue increased 2.7 per cent YoY to Rs 1,816.7 crore. The company board recommended a dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.



Radico Khaitan: The alcoholic drinks maker reported an almost 70.8 per cent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 92.07 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025, aided by volume growth. Its revenue from operations rose by 15.16 per cent YoY to Rs 4,485.42 crore. Radico's total IMFL ) volume was at 9.15 million cases, up 27.9 per cent YoY.

NLC India: The coal company has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with IREL (India) to cooperate and collaborate on the development (mining, excavation, refining, etc.) of mutually agreed assets of critical minerals, including rare earth elements (REE), by acquiring assets or sourcing raw materials domestically or internationally.



GP Petroleums: The lubricants company has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with West Coast Oils LLP to establish a joint venture company for the manufacturing and trading of specialty bitumen products and other allied commodities.