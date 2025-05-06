Paytm Q4 results: Net loss trims to Rs 540 crore; stock dives 6%

One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent, on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 539.8 crore for the quarter ending on March 31, 2025 (Q4) in financial year 2024-25 (FY25). During the same period last year, net loss stood at Rs 549.6 crore. The digital payments firm had reported a net loss of Rs 208.3 crore in the last quarter.

The fintech's revenue from operations slipped 15.69 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 1,911.5 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 2,267.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. Sequentially, revenue climbed 4.58 per cent from Rs 1,827.8 crore in Q3 FY25.

In Q4 FY25, Paytm said it achieved operating revenue of Rs 1,911 crore, with an increase in revenues from distribution of financial services and Rs 70 crore of UPI incentive for FY25.

"Excluding the UPI incentive, revenue increased 1 per cent QoQ (quarter-on-quarter), despite the festive season surge in payments volume in the previous quarter. Our net payment margin, including UPI incentive was at Rs 578 crore. Excluding UPI incentive, net payment margin was Rs 508 crore (up 4 per cent QoQ)," it also stated.

It firm mentioned that it has a cash balance of Rs 12,809 crore. "Payment Processing Margin, excluding UPI incentive, continues to be above 3 bps (basis points), in line with our guidance. Merchant subscriber base for devices has reached 1.24 crore as of March 2025, addition of 8 lakh QoQ. Financial services revenue increased to Rs 545 crore, up 9 per cent QoQ," Paytm further highlighted.

The quarterly results were declared post-market hours today. Earlier in the day, Paytm shares tanked 5.90 per cent to close at Rs 815.30.

The stock saw heavy trading volume on BSE as around 4.76 lakh shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 2.85 lakh shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 39.50 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 52,003.54 crore.