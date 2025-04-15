Torrent Power, Grasim, KEC International among 4 stock picks from SMC Global for decent gains

Amid the volatility in the Indian stock markets, domestic brokerage firm SMC Global Securities has suggested four stocks- Torrent Power, Grasim Industries, KEC International and Supreme Industries- to bet amid the scarce opportunities to make money. The brokerage has picked the former two based on their strong technical charts, while the latter two appear to be robust based on their sound fundamentals. Here's what the brokerage has to say about these counters:

Torrent Power | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,800-1,825 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,395

After marking its 52 week low of Rs 1,207.25 in February 2025, Torrent Power has recently staged a strong rebound and once again caught up a fresh bullish momentum above its 200 days exponential moving average on daily charts. Technically, the stock has given a fresh breakout above the cup and handle pattern signaling a bullish reversal. With renewed momentum and rising trading volumes alongside the upward price movement suggest the next upswing is gaining strength. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock in range of Rs 1,550-1,560 for the expected upside of Rs 1,800-1,825 levels with stop loss below Rs 1,395 levels.

KEC International | Buy | Target Price: Rs 775 | Upside: 18%

KEC International, the flagship company of the RPG Group, is a global infrastructure EPC player, which has presence in the verticals of power transmission & distribution, civil, transportation, renewables, oil & gas pipelines, and cables. It is currently executing infra projects in over 30 countries and has a footprint in more than 110 countries. Its strong order book provides clear growth visibility for the upcoming quarters. The management of the company expects robust growth in the T&D segment, driven by strong order inflows and the government’s focus on renewable energy. The company anticipates 15% revenue growth in FY26. Margins in both civil and T&D segments are expected to improve to double digits as legacy low-margin orders conclude, boosting overall profitability and operational efficiency. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 775 in 8 to 10 months.

Grasim Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 2,800-2,835 | Stop Loss: Rs 2,430

Grasim Industries has been trading within a relatively wide range of Rs 2300 to Rs 2,550 over the last two months, showing no significant upward or downward trend. During this period, the price has frequently oscillated around the 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) on daily charts. However, recently the stock market a notable shift in market dynamics as fresh breakout had been witnessed above the W pattern on broader charts. A breakout like this, particularly when accompanied by higher-than-average volume, typically signals a significant shift in market sentiment. Therefore, one can accumulate a stock on dips in range of Rs 2,575-2,600 levels for the expected upside of Rs 2,800-2,835 levels with stop loss below Rs 2,430 levels.

Supreme Industries | Buy | Target Price: Rs 3,939 | Upside: 24%

Supreme Industries is engaged mainly in production of plastic products and operate in various product categories like plastic piping system, cross laminated films & products, protective packaging products, industrial molded components, molded furniture, storage & material handling products, performance packaging films and composite LPG cylinders. It maintains a robust financial profile with high net worth, zero debt and strong liquidity. It holds a strong market position with a vast distribution network and an installed capacity set to reach 10.73 lakh MT in the coming period. Moreover, new plants in Assam, Tamil Nadu and Odisha enhance reach, reduce logistics costs, and strengthen competitive edge. Thus, it is expected that the stock may see a price target of Rs 3,939 in next 8 to 10 months.