Transformers and Rectifiers shares rise 9% intra day on fresh order win, check details

Transformers and Rectifiers stock rose 8.76% intra day to Rs 312.80 against the previous close of Rs 287.60.

Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 25, 2025 4:41 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers shares saw a turnover of Rs 12.25 crore as 4.10 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today.

Shares of Transformers and Rectifiers (India) Ltd ended 4% higher on Tuesday after the heavy electrical equipment firm said it  won an order worth Rs 389.97 crore from Gujarat Energy Corporation Ltd for manufacturing of various types of transformers. 

The order involves manufacturing of 53 transformers, to be delivered by the next financial year, TRIL said. 

With this order, the company has received a total order book of Rs 493.42 crore from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited during this quarter.

Transformers and Rectifiers stock rose 8.76% intra day to Rs 312.80 against the previous close of Rs 287.60. Transformers and Rectifiers shares saw a turnover of Rs 12.25 crore as 4.10 lakh shares changed hands on BSE today. 

Transformers and Rectifiers stock fell to a 52 week low of Rs 282.20 on November 11, 2025 and hit a 52 week high of Rs 650.23 on January 8, 2025 this year.

It has a beta of 1.5%, indicating very high volatility in a year.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the stock stands at 26.2, signaling it's trading in the oversold zone. Transformers and Rectifiers shares stand lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages.

Transformers & Rectifiers India is a manufacturer of Power, Furnace and Rectifier Transformers.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 25, 2025 4:41 PM IST
