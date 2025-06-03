Transrail Lighting shares rise 6% on fresh order win, check details

Shares of Transrail Lighting rose 6% today after the firm said it has won fresh orders worth Rs 534 crore across domestic and international geographies.

Randeep Narang, MD & CEO said, "We are pleased to begin the new financial year with a steady build-up in order inflows, led by wins in our core Transmission & Distribution segment. These new orders also include our biggest substation job which we are going to execute in Africa. With FY26 order intake already crossing Rs 1,600 crore, we remain focused on efficient execution and timely delivery.”

Transrail Lighting stock climbed 5.86% to Rs 675.85 today against the previous close of Rs 638.40 on BSE. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 8771 crore.

Transrail Lighting stock shares rose 16% this year and gained 43% in a month. The stock is overbought on charts, with its RSI at 75. Transrail Lighting stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day and 100 day simple moving averages.

Transrail Lighting stock hit a record high of Rs 719.15 on October 6, 2025. It hit a fresh 52-week low of Rs 375.50 on April 7, 2025.

Transrail Lighting is one of the leading EPC players in the Transmission & Distribution (T&D) segment, along with Civil, Railways, and Poles & Lighting, having a footprint across 59 countries.