Ashish Kacholia stock: Carysil tumbles 9% as Trump imposes tariff on kitchen cabinets

Shares of kitchen and bath solutions manufacturer Carysil Ltd dropped 9 per cent in Friday’s trade after US President Donald Trump announced a series of tariff hikes, including a 50 per cent levy on kitchen cabinets, which will take effect from October 1.



Though Carysil in a clarification said its products are not impacted by the new measures. “Our product kitchen sink is not part of kitchen cabinet and we do not have any export of kitchen cabinet and bathroom vanities, hence, this announcement does not have any impact on the Company,” the company said in a BSE filing dated September 26.

Advertisement

Related Articles

According to Carysil's annual report for the financial year 2025, the US emerged as one of the key markets, accounting for 21.5 per cent of the company’s revenue, alongside the UK at 39.6 per cent and India contributing 17.7 per cent.

In addition to tariffs on kitchen cabinets, the new measures announced by Trump include a 100 per cent duty on branded pharmaceutical products, 30 per cent on upholstered furniture, and 25 per cent on heavy trucks.

Carysil is a manufacturer of composite quartz kitchen sinks. Its product portfolio spans quartz and stainless-steel sinks, built-in kitchen appliances—including chimneys, cooktops, ovens, and dishwashers—faucets, and engineered surfaces.

Ace investor Ashish Kacholia holds 10 lakh shares in the company, representing a 3.52 per cent stake as of the end of the June quarter.

Advertisement

On Friday, Carysil shares fell as much as 9.5 per cent to touch a day’s low of Rs 768.15 on the BSE, down from Thursday’s close of Rs 849.70. By 11:44 am, the stock was trading 5.18 per cent lower at Rs 805.65. The stock is still 65 per cent above its 52-week low of Rs 486.65.

According to company’s annual report, nearly half of the company’s revenue came from its quartz sink business, while engineered surfaces accounted for 28.4 per cent and steel sinks 10.6 per cent. The remaining revenue was driven by kitchen appliances and other products.