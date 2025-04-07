Trent, TCS, Titan: Top-5 Tata stocks crash up to 19%; investors lose Rs 1.56 lakh crore

Investors lost up to Rs 1,56,266 crore in top-5 most valued Tata Group stocks during the trading session on Monday as the bluest-of-blue chip counters from India's leading conglomerates were beaten red and blue, crashing as much as 19 per cent in the early trade.



Leading the loser's pack from Tata Group, Trent crashed more than 19 per cent to Rs 4,491.75 against its previous close at Rs 5,561.25 on Friday. The total market capitalization of the specialty retail chain dropped over Rs 38,019 crore to Rs 1.59 lakh crore from Rs 1.98 lakh crore on Friday. The stock has crashed more than 46 per cent from its 52-week high.

Related Articles



In its Q4 updates, Trent said that its standalone revenue rose 28 per cent YoY to Rs 4,334 crore for the quarter, while its revenue for the entire fiscal stood at Rs 17,624 crore, up 39 per cent YoY. Trent’s retail network included 248 Westside stores and 765 Zudio stores, including two outlets in the UAE as of March 31, 2025.



Antique Stock Broking reiterated its 'buy' rating on Trent with a revised target price of Rs 6,801 on the stock citing the strong growth despite moderating momentum. Motilal Oswal Financial Services also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 6,800, despite a moderation in growth.



IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) plunged 7.25 per cent to Rs 3060.25 on Monday, hitting its 52-week low. The stock has lost one third of its value from its 52-week high at Rs 4,585.90. The largest IT software exports from India saw its mcap falling to Rs 11.07 lakh crore, down 86,545 crore. TCS will announce its Q4 results on Thursday, April 10.



All eyes are on the FY26F guidance, but macroeconomic uncertainty could mean a potential washout for the year, said InCred Equities, which has a 'neutral' rating on the IT sector as a whole. HDFC Securities has an 'add' rating on TCS with a target price of Rs 4,040, while Elara Capital has an 'accumulate' rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4,530.



Tata Motors and Tata Steel cracked 11.5 per cent each on Monday. The automaker's total valuation slipped Rs 26,246 crore below Rs 2 lakh crore on Monday as the stock tested its 52-week low at Rs 542.55. Tata Steel saw a Rs 20,285 crore slump in its mcap to 1.55 lakh crore. The stock crashed to Rs 124.20.



Global brokerage firm Morgan Stanley has reiterated its ‘Equalweight’ rating on Tata Motors with a target price of Rs 853, adding that the company may face negative cash flows. Other foreign CLSA downgraded Tata Motors to 'Outperform' from high conviction outperform in the week gone by and slashed its target price to Rs 765 from.



Kotak Institutional Equities has a 'sell' rating on the stock with a target price of 120. YES Securities remained 'neutral' on the stock with a target price of Rs 168 in its report in March 2025. Prabhudas Lilladher has an 'accumulate' rating on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 145.



Shares of Titan Company also bled more than 4 per cent to Rs 2947.55 on Monday, hitting its 52-week lows. The jewellery major lost more than Rs 11,417 crore, reaching a total mcap of Rs 2.61 lakh crore. JM Financial has a 'hold' rating on Titan with a target price of Rs 3,550.