Turnaround Titans: 9 BSE 500 stocks that returned to profits in FY25; here's how their stocks performed

As many as 9 BSE 500 companies made a strong financial comeback in FY25, moving from losses in FY24 to healthy profits, according to ACE Equity data. These turnarounds span key sectors like metals, FMCG, healthcare, finance, and capital goods. However, the stock market’s response to these improved numbers has been mixed, with some stocks surging high and others lagging.

Tata Steel, a major player in the iron & steel industry, posted a significant recovery. It reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,421 crore in FY25, compared to a loss of Rs 4,437 crore in FY24, along with a slight drop in gross sales from Rs 2.27 lakh crore to Rs 2.17 lakh crore. Despite the turnaround, its stock is down 14% over the past year, trading at Rs 156 with a market cap (m-cap) of Rs 1.94 lakh crore as of June 10, 2025.

In the FMCG space, Godrej Consumer Products reported a PAT of Rs 1,852 crore in FY25, a sharp reversal from an Rs 561 crore loss in FY24. This turnaround came alongside moderate growth in sales from Rs 13,974 crore to Rs 14,285 crore. Still, the stock declined 15% over the past year, currently priced at Rs 1,213 with m-cap of Rs 1.24 lakh crore.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals from the healthcare sector also saw positive momentum. Glenmark swung to a profit of Rs 1,047 crore in FY25 from a loss of Rs 1,502 crore in FY24. Its gross sales rose to Rs 13,146 crore from Rs 11,635 crore a year ago. Market also responded positively, and the stock is up 34% year-on-year and last traded at Rs 1,616.

Agrochemical major UPL recovered from a Rs 1,200 crore loss in FY24 to post a profit of Rs 897 crore in FY25. Its sales also grew from Rs 43,098 crore to Rs 46,637 crore during the same period. The stock rose 21% in the past year, closing at Rs 639 and has a m-cap of Rs 53,951 crore.

Piramal Enterprises, operating in the financial sector, saw a PAT of Rs 485 crore in FY25 versus a loss of Rs 1,684 crore in FY24. The company also witnessed higher gross sales at Rs 9,103 crore, up from Rs 8,840 crore. The stock has performed strongly, rising 43% in the last year to Rs 1,177.

In the capital goods sector, Inox Wind made a strong comeback with a PAT of Rs 448 crore in FY25 compared to a Rs 36 crore loss in FY24. Its gross sales more than doubled, increasing from Rs 1,746 crore to Rs 3,557 crore. The market rewarded the stock with a 25% rise, closing at Rs 187. On the other hand, RHI Magnesita India also from capital goods sector, posted a profit of Rs 203 crore in FY25, reversing a Rs 100 crore loss in the previous year, even as gross sales remained stable. However, the stock fell 33% over the year, closing at Rs 454 with an m-cap of Rs 9,382 crore.

Delhivery, a logistics company, recorded Rs 162 crore profit in FY25 after posting a Rs 249 crore loss in FY24. It also reported higher gross sales, rising from Rs 8,142 crore to Rs 8,932 crore. Despite this, its stock dipped 6% over the year and traded at Rs 366 and has a market cap of Rs 27,344 crore.

Finally, Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy returned to the black with a PAT of Rs 81 crore in FY25, reversing a Rs 212 crore loss in the previous year. Its top line more than doubled to Rs 6,302 crore from Rs 3,035 crore. But the stock dropped a sharp 59% year-on-year, now trading at Rs 307.