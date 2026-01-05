Ujjivan SFB, CSB, Equitas, Bandhan, AU SFB shares rally up to 8%; here's why

A host of banking and financial stocks such as Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (Ujjivan SFB), CSB Bank, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd (Equitas SFB), Bandhan Bank and AU Small Finance Bank Ltd (AU SFB) rallied up to 8 per cent in Monday's trade after the listed firms reported their December quarter updates.

At 9.55 am, CSB Bank was trading 7.33 per cent higher at Rs 517.55. The stock hit a high of Rs 519.95, up 7.82 per cent earlier today. Ujjivan SFB advanced 4.13 per cent to Rs 58.10. Bandhan Bank gained 3.04 per cent to Rs 149. Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd rose 3.10 per cent to Rs 66.10. AU Small Finance Bank Ltd also added 2.45 per cent to Rs 1,023.55.

CSB Bank's gross advances jumped 27 per cent YoY to Rs 37,208 crore in the December quarter against Rs 28,915 crore YoY. Total deposits rose 21 per cent YoY to Rs 40,460 crore.

Ujjivan SFB said its deposits were up 22 per cent YoY at Rs 42,219 crore. Gross loan book stood at Rs 37,055 crore, up 21.6 per cent YoY. Gross NPA stood at 2.19 per cent in Q3, down from 2.45 per cent in the previous quarter.

Equitas SFB said its gross advances grew 10.6 per cent QoQ in December on the back of disbursements of Rs 6,557 crore, a growth of 22 per cent QoQ and 28 per cent YoY.

During the quarter, the bank completed two transactions involving the sale of non‑performing assets to Asset Reconstruction Companies (ARCs).

Bandhan Bank's loan and advances grew 10 per cent to Rs 1,32,019 crore. Total deposits rose 11.1 per cent YoY to Rs 1,41,002 crore. CASA Ratio came in at 31.73 per cent.

AU SFB said its total deposits rose 23.3 per cent YoY to Rs 1,38,420 crore. Gross Advances were up 24 per cent YoY at Rs 1,25,210 crore. CASA deposits stood at Rs 39,950 crore while CASA ratio came in at 28.9 per cent.