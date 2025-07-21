UltraTech Cement Q1 earnings: Net profit rises 49%, revenue at Rs 21,275 crore

UltraTech Cement, part of the Aditya Birla Group, reported a significant year-on-year increase of 49% in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT), reaching Rs 2,226 crore for the first quarter of the fiscal year. The company's revenue rose 13% to Rs 21,275 crore, compared to Rs 18,818 crore in the same period last year.

However, there was a sequential decline of 10% in PAT from Rs 2,482 crore recorded in Q4FY25. The quarterly revenue also decreased by 8%, down from Rs 23,063 crore in the January–March quarter of the previous fiscal year. The company saw a 9.7% volume growth year-on-year, with improved realisations of 2.4% annually and 2.2% quarterly.

UltraTech's EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 4,591 crore, clocking a 44% rise from Rs 3,186 crore in the previous year. The operating EBITDA per metric tonne (Rs/Mt) was Rs 1,198, up from Rs 899/Mt a year earlier. The company reported improvements in grey cement realisation, with an increase of 2.2% quarter-on-quarter. Other notable metrics included a higher operating EBITDA/Mt of Rs 1,248, reflecting a Rs 337/Mt annual increase, and an improved clinker conversion rate of 1.49 compared to 1.44 the previous year.

UltraTech's green power mix reached 39.5%, bolstered by renewable power capacity of 1.08 GW and WHRS power at 363 MW.

The company's premium product mix showed significant growth, at 33.8%, marking a 41% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the number of UBS outlets rose to 4,802, contributing to 21% of domestic grey cement sales volume. This expansion in outlets signifies a strategic focus on boosting market presence and enhancing distribution channels.

While the company faced a sequential drop in PAT, the overall robust increase in revenue and PAT year-on-year underscores its resilient market position. These results are poised to influence UltraTech's market strategy moving forward, with expectations of sustained growth and increased shareholder value.