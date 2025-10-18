US stocks: Navitas Semiconductor, Bitdeer, Taiwan Semiconductor surged up to 78% this week

By Vested Finance

US markets navigated a bumpy ride to end the week on a positive note. The S&P 500 climbed 1.7 per cent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained 2.46 per cent as investors attempted to make sense of renewed U.S.–China trade tensions and mixed views within the Federal Reserve about when rate cuts might commence.

Bank results were mixed; while strong earnings from big names helped, worries about rising loan defaults pulled some stocks down. Vested Finance said global jitters around the trade war and high AI stock valuations also kept markets cautious.

Leading the market movers, Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS) soared an impressive 78.1 per cent this week. The rally ignited after the company announced new GaN and SiC power chips specifically engineered for NVIDIA’s AI systems. Vested Finance noted this new lineup delivers more power and efficiency. Navitas is also teaming up with Power Chip to expand its manufacturing.

Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR) also had a big week, rallying 35.1 per cent. The crypto miner successfully boosted its Bitcoin production thanks to new SEALMINER machines and rolled out its new SEALMINER A3 series. The company is also expanding into AI and data centers, with its Bitdeer.AI division already bringing in $8 million in yearly revenue. Bitdeer also cleared all its 2029 convertible notes.

In other significant moves, Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) climbed 5.1 per cent after posting strong Q3 results. Demand for AI chips continued to climb, allowing revenue to beat forecasts and prompting the company to raise its growth outlook. TSM is investing heavily in U.S. factories, even as global trade rules pose new challenges.

On the downside, F5 Networks (FFIV) dropped 9.3 per cent, wiping out nearly $2 billion in market value. The fall came after F5 revealed a cyberattack by a suspected nation-state group. Hackers accessed parts of its BIG-IP software code and exposed some vulnerabilities. The company has since released fixes and updates to strengthen security.

USA Rare Earth (USAR) slipped 14.9 per cent as U.S.–China trade tensions hit the critical minerals space. Despite some early gains, the stock lost steam later in the week. The company remains in focus, however, as JPMorgan plans to invest up to $10 billion in the sector and the U.S. Defense Department is actively building up its mineral reserves.