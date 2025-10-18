US President Donald Trump on Friday again claimed that India had stopped buying oil from Russia, while defending Hungary’s continued energy ties with Moscow. Speaking alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House, Trump asserted that New Delhi had already scaled back its Russian oil imports, a statement later contradicted by India’s Ministry of External Affairs.

Advertisement

“India will not be buying oil from Russia,” Trump said. “They’ve already deescalated.” The remark came as part of his broader claim that he could end Russia’s war in Ukraine through “diplomacy and tariffs” if NATO allies halted their energy trade with Moscow.

But Trump drew a distinction for Hungary, a NATO member dependent on Russian crude. “Hungary is sort of stuck because they have one pipeline that’s been there for years and years and years,” he said. “They’re inland — they don’t have sea. It’s very hard for them to get oil. I understand it.”

He added that Budapest had “more or less stopped” Russian oil purchases, saying, “They bought about 38 per cent of the oil, and they wouldn't be doing it anymore.” Trump also said he had recently spoken to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán — whom he called “a very great leader” — and reiterated his plan to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest in the coming weeks.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Trump told reporters that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had personally assured him India would stop buying Russian oil, calling it “a big step” in his push to isolate Moscow. “I was not happy that India was buying oil,” Trump said. “He (Prime Minister Modi) assured me today that they would not be buying oil from Russia. That’s a big step. Now we’re going to get China to do the same thing.”

Describing Modi as “a friend” despite policy differences, Trump said, “He’s a friend of mine. We have a great relationship.”

However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs denied any such communication between the two leaders. “On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal clarified at his weekly briefing.