US stocks this week: Finserv, Meta, Intellia plunge up to 51%; Nokia gains 10%

US stocks surged to new record highs last week, propelled by a new trade agreement between the US and China, Vested Finance noted. The deal, which included lower tariffs and a pause on export limits for rare earth materials, was seen as a positive sign for global trade.

Market sentiment also received a boost from the Federal Reserve’s second consecutive rate cut, a move intended to support growth amid economic concerns and a partial government shutdown, Vested Finance said.

The S&P 500 climbed 0.7 per cent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gained nearly 2 per cent, led by big tech stocks. However, Vested Finance noted that not all investors are cheering, with some remaining cautious about expensive AI stocks and a recent spike in insider selling.

Here is a look at the stocks that were in focus this week, according to Vested Finance:

Fiserv (FI) stock plunged 46.7 per cent after the company slashed its full-year outlook and reported disappointing earnings. Vested Finance noted that leadership churn, including a departing CFO, and lingering legal concerns added significant pressure. Despite the turmoil, Fiserv did manage to close a deal to acquire part of TD Bank’s merchant processing business in Canada and plans to transfer its listing to Nasdaq soon.

Meta Platforms (META) shares slid 12.2 per cent despite the company posting strong advertising revenue and higher user engagement. A large tax charge hit its EPS, and management warned of higher AI-related spending, particularly on data centers. Vested Finance also pointed out that Meta announced it is discontinuing the Messenger apps for Mac and Windows.

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) saw its stock collapse, dropping 50.7 per cent after it paused Phase 3 trials of its gene therapy drug nexiguran ziclumeran (nex-z). The halt came following a severe liver-related side effect in one patient. The company is now working with experts and regulators to determine the next steps, Vested Finance said.

Qualcomm (QCOM) shares were up 7.1 per cent for the week as the company pushes deeper into the AI data center space. It unveiled new chips and a partnership with Saudi Arabia’s Humain, prompting bullish upgrades from UBS, Bernstein, and J.P. Morgan, with price targets ranging from $165 to $200.