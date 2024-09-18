Vakrangee shares in news today ahead of meeting to raise funds 

Shares of Vakrangee are in news today as the company's Board of Directors will meet on September 24 to consider a proposal for raising funds. Additionally, the company has partnered with Star Health Insurance to offer health insurance products across its network. Vakrangee stock ended 1.46% lower at Rs 20.94 on Tuesday. A total of 13.74 lakh shares of the technology company changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.89 crore on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2218.62 crore.

Vakrangee Limited is a technology company focused on financial, social and digital inclusion of its customers. It operates on an asset-light, franchisee-based business model to cater to the needs of its stakeholders. It assisted digital convenience stores, Next-Gen Vakrangee Kendras offers solutions for multiple products and services.