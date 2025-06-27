Shares of Valiant Communications hit upper circuit of 5% after the firm announced that it secured a confirmed purchase order from Tejas Networks Limited, a Tata Group company. The order involves the supply and commissioning of Valiant's Communication, Protection and Synchronization equipment. This project is intended for the Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), which is the designated end-user of the equipment.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Valiant Communications stock hit upper circuit of 5% and a record high of Rs 750.25 against the previous close of Rs 714.55 on BSE. The stock closed at the same level on Friday. Market cap of the stock stood at Rs 572.30 crore.

The total value of the purchase order is Rs 37.46 crore. The collaboration underscores Valiant's expanding influence in the energy transmission sector. Tejas Networks, known for its network solutions, has chosen Valiant to aid in enhancing the infrastructure of GETCO, highlighting the strategic nature of this partnership.

This order marks a significant achievement for Valiant Communications, reflecting its growing presence within the industry. It may open up further opportunities within the Tata Group's network, potentially leading to more engagements in similar projects, thereby facilitating the company's growth and contributing to stakeholder value.