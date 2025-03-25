Varun Beverages announces record date for dividend, check stock reaction 

Shares of Varun Beverages Ltd came in focus in early deals today after the Pepsico bottler fixed Friday, April 4, 2025 as the record date for receipt of final dividend of Rs 0.50/- per equity share of face value of Rs 2/- each for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

In the current session, Varun Beverages stock was trading 0.07% higher at Rs 531.45 on BSE. A total of 0.84 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 4.48 crore. The stock has risen 26.60% from its 52 week low of Rs 419.40 on March 3 this year.

The multibagger stock slipped 16.13% in six months but risen 95.08% in two years. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of Varun Beverages stands at 56.6, signaling the stock is trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. Varun Beverages shares are trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock has a beta of 0.8, indicating very low volatility in a year.

"The Board of Directors vide Circular Resolution passed today (at 09:42 A.M.) fixed Friday, April 4, 2025 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of Equity Shareholders entitled for receipt of Final Dividend of Rs.0.50/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the Financial Year ended December 31, 2024. The Final Dividend once approved by Equity Shareholders of the Company at their 30th Annual General Meeting scheduled on Thursday, April 3, 2025, will be paid on and from Monday, April 7, 2025 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or

in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Friday, April 4, 2025," said Varun Beverages.

Varun Beverages reported a 40.3% rise in net profit for the December 2024 quarter. Net profit climbed to Rs 185.1 crore in Q4 against Rs 131.9 crore in the December 2023 quarter. Revenue from operations in Q4 rose 40.3% to Rs 3818 crore against Rs 2731 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. EBITDA rose 38.7% in Q4 to Rs 580 crore from Rs 418 crore in the Q4 of previous fiscal. The board also cleared a final dividend of Rs 0./50 per share.

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.