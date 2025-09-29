Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Vascon Engineers shares hit upper circuit on MoU with Adani, check details

Vascon Engineers shares hit upper circuit on MoU with Adani, check details

Vascon Engineers stock surged 20% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 69.46 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1571.79 crore. 

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 29, 2025 3:38 PM IST
Vascon Engineers shares hit upper circuit on MoU with Adani, check details Vascon will be associated with Adani on selected earmarked projects right from the design stage,

Shares of Vascon Engineers rose 20% on Monday after the firm said it has inked a MoU with Adani Infra to work with Adani on selected earmarked projects right from the design stage, thereby ensuring seamless integration of design and execution. 

Vascon Engineers stock surged 20% to hit a 52-week high of Rs 69.46 on BSE today. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1571.79 crore. 

Advertisement

"Vascon Engineers Limited (“Vascon”) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adani Infra (India) Limited (“Adani”) today to collaborate as their Execution Partner under an Early Engagement Model for Five Years. Under this arrangement, Vascon will be associated with Adani on selected earmarked projects right from the design stage, thereby ensuring seamless integration of design and execution. At present, three projects totaling approximately 13.15 million sq. ft. have already been identified under this model at Mumbai," said the firm in a communication to bourses. 

"As part of the current objectives, Vascon aims to engage with Adani Group on projects contributing additionally equivalent to 30% of Vascon’s annual turnover. This collaboration is envisioned as a long-term strategic partnership with the scope and performance of the arrangement to be reviewed annually," added the realty and infra firm. 

Advertisement

Vascon Engineers is engaged in the business of Engineering, Procurement and Construction services (EPC) and Real Estate Development.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Sep 29, 2025 3:38 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today