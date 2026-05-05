Vedanta demerger: Expected share credit date, listing of new companies

Shares of Vedanta Ltd remained in focus post its demerger on Thursday, April 30 as the company shared an update on the listing of its demerged entities. Besides that, the company also announced reported its financial performance for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2026 on Wednesday, April 29.

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Vedanta said it will file with stock exchanges next week to seek listing approval for the demerged entities, with the shares of the resulting companies expected to list and begin trading by mid-June. The update was shared during an investor call on the company’s Q4 results.

Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo said the demerger was now in its final stage. “In the next week, we will be filing with the exchanges for listing approval. The shares of the resulting companies are expected to list and commence trading by mid-June,” she said. Vedanta Ltd is the Indian arm of Vedanta Resources.

Shares of Vedanta opened at Rs 289.50 on NSE on Thursday, April 30 but the stock has rose nearly 4 per cent to Rs 306 on Tuesday, hitting its new 52-week high on adjusted basis. It total market capitalization stood close to Rs 1.2lakh crore. The stock is just up 5.6 per cent from its demerged price.

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As part of the demerger, Vedanta plans to separately list four entities — Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited, Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd, Malco Energy Ltd and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited. According to the company’s exchange filing, shareholders of Vedanta will receive equity shares in the four businesses in a 1:1 ratio under the composite scheme of arrangement.

Vedanta's net profit stood at a record Rs 9,352 crore, up 89 per cent year-on-year (YoY) for the March quarter. Quarterly revenue came in at a best-ever Rs 51,524 crore, rising 29 per cent YoY and also registered its highest-ever quarterly Ebitda at Rs 18,447 crore, up 59 per cent YoY with Ebitda margin improved to a record 44 per cent, up 915 basis points a yearly basis.

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Vedanta also said return on capital employed rose to nearly 32 per cent, up 539 basis points YoY, while free cash flow before capex stood at Rs 11,930 crore, increasing 53 per cent year-on-year. Its net debt-to-Ebitda ratio improved to 0.95 times in Q4 FY25, which the company said was its best level in 14 quarters.