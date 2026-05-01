Vedanta share price: The long-awaited Vedanta Ltd demerger is finally taking shape on exchanges, resulting in an overhaul of the mining giant's business structure. If you saw a massive dip in your Vedanta stock price this week, don't panic, it's just the price adjustment post-demerger.

Vedanta share price adjustment

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Vedanta shares adjusted sharply lower about 63 per cent to Rs 289.50 during Thursday’s early trade, down from Wednesday’s close of Rs 773.60 as the stock traded ex-demerger on Thursday, eventually settling 6.51 per cent lower at Rs 271.60 on the BSE.

The company had set Friday, May 1, 2026, as the record date. However, with Friday being a market holiday, the stock traded ex-spin-off a day earlier on Thursday.

When do the new shares hit your demat?

All eligible shareholders holding stock as of the record date would receive one share of each of the newly demerged entities in a 1:1 ratio.

According to a PTI report, the wait for the new listings won't be too long. During the Q4 financial results investor call, Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo confirmed the demerger is in its final stage.

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"In the next week, we will be filing with the exchanges for listing approval. The shares of the resulting companies are expected to list and commence trading by mid-June," Naidoo said, PTI reported, noting Vedanta CFO Ajay Goel said, "We are targeting listing and commencement of trading of these shares by the first quarter of FY'27".

Goel pointed out that the Vedanta Oil & Gas and Iron & Steel businesses would emerge with close to zero net debt businesses, the report said, noting that the remaining three entities will maintain net debt to EBITDA ratios in line with their debt servicing capabilities.

4 new entities

According to the Vedanta's latest investor presentation, the Anil Agrawal-led group is targeting a $5 billion EBITDA by 2030. The demerger would introduce four newly listed heavyweights to the stock exchanges:

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Vedanta Aluminium Metal Ltd (VAML): The 3rd largest aluminium producer globally, excluding China, the investor presentation said.

Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd (TSPL): Stepping out as India's 5th largest private sector thermal power generator, it noted.

Malco Energy Ltd (MEL): The company said it would be India's largest private sector crude oil producer. Vedanta Iron and Steel Ltd (VISL): As one of the largest Indian private sector exporters of iron ore.

Even after the spin-offs, the parent company, Vedanta Ltd, would continue to hold a 60.7% stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd. The investor presentation highlighted Hindustan Zinc as the world's largest integrated zinc producer and among the top 10 silver producers globally.