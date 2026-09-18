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Vedanta share price jumps as board okays up to Rs 3,500 crore worth NCDs

Vedanta share price jumps as board okays up to Rs 3,500 crore worth NCDs

VEDL260.65(1.24%)

Vedanta rose 2.04 per cent to hit a high of Rs 261.85 on BSE, trimming its three-month losses to 14.87 per cent. The scrip has 12-month consensus target of Rs 367.40.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 18, 2026 12:38 PM IST
Vedanta share price jumps as board okays up to Rs 3,500 crore worth NCDsJPMorgan in a July note said Vedanta's net debt declined 21 per cent sequentially and its net debt to Ebitda was comfortable at 0.3 times.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd gained 2 per cent in Friday's trade after a authorised committee of directors (COD) of the company at its meeting today approved the issuance of unsecured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis, up to 3,50,000 units of face value Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating upto Rs 3,500 crore in one or more series.

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The company had on September 15 informed exchanges about the proposal for issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis undertaken in ordinary course of business.

Vedanta rose 2.04 per cent to hit a high of Rs 261.85 on BSE, trimming its three-month losses to 14.87 per cent. The scrip has 12-month consensus target of Rs 367.40, implying 41.2 per cent potential upside. Citi has a 'Sell' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 235. Kotak Institutional Equities finds the stock worth Rs 305. CLSA and ICICI Securities have target of Rs 345 on the stock.

Folliwing its recent demerger, Vedanta's Ebitda  doubled YoY in the June quarter and was 7 per cent ahead Bloomberg consensus, driven by slightly better performance across Zinc India, Zinc International and FACOR.
JPMorgan in a July 31 note said Vedanta's net debt declined 21 per cent sequentially and its net debt to Ebitda was comfortable at 0.3 times.

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" We anticipate near-term profitability tailwinds as LME Zinc prices remain above $3,600/t (v. 10 at $3.466/t), Vedanta is undertaking several capacity programs including Zinc India 250KT smelter capacity expansion and a 330KTPA FACOR smelter plant targeted over FY28-29. We tweak our model post the results and incorporate LME Zinc price assumptions of $3,450/$3,150/t in FY27/28," it said.

The brokerage suggested a target price of Rs 312 on the stock.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 18, 2026 12:36 PM IST
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