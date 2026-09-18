Noel Tata at the centre of Tata Sons board tussle: A look at his 40-yr career, educational qualification and more

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Noel Tata educational qualifications

Noel Tata completed his undergraduate education at the University of Sussex, graduating with a degree of economics in 1978. Later in the same year, he completed the International Executive Program at INSEAD, giving him exposure to international business and management.

Tata was awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Sussex in 2025.

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Noel Tata's journey at Tata Group

He has been associated with salt-to-software conglomerate for over four decades. He began his career at Tata International, gaining exposure of the group's trading and distribution strategies. Later, he joined Trent's senior leadership. Trent was established by his mother Simone Tata after Lakme's divestment.

Apart from his stint at Trent, Noel Tata has served as the Tata International MD from 2010 till 2021. During his tenure, Tata International's turnover increased from $500 million to over $3 billion. He also acts as the Chairman of Tata International, Voltas, and the Tata Investment Corporation. He is also the Vice-Chairman of Titan Company and Tata Steel.

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How did Noel Tata transform Trent?

Noel Tata became Trent MD in 1998 and remained in the role for more than 11 years. At Trent, he oversaw the expansion of group's retain business from a single-store operation to a large multi-format retail business.

Tata also acquisition of UK's Littlewoods International, which was later rebranded as Westside. He became the chairman of Trent in March 2014, succeeding FK Kavarana.

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Under his leadership, Trent became one of the biggest cash cows for the Tata Group. The company's revenue went up roughly 9 times from ₹2,333 crore in FY14 to ₹20,193 crore in FY26 as the company went from a loss of ₹19 crore to a profit of ₹1,477 crore over the same period.

During the same period, Trent's m-cap rose from nearly ₹4,300 crore to more than ₹2 lakh crore. The Tata Group's retail vertical expanded its operations to more than 1,286 stores across 321 cities, boasting a retail footprint of 17.7 million sq ft.

His role increased after Ratan Tata's death

Though he became a trustee of the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in 2019, his role in the Tata Group increased after Ratan Tata's death on October 9, 2024.

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Following the industrialist's death, Noel Tata was appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts on October 11, 2024. Tata Trusts holds about 66% of Tata Sons, making his position critical to the group's ownership and governance.

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Noel Tata family, children

Born to Naval H Tata and Simone Tata, Noel has two half-siblings: Ratan Tata and Jimmy Tata from Naval Tata's marriage to Sooni Commissariat.

He is married to Aloo Mistry. Aloo Mistry is the daughter of late billionaire Pallonji Mistry and sister of the late former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry. Noel Tata has three children - Leah, Maya and Neville.

What roles do Noel Tata's children have in the Tata ecosystem?

Even though none of them have a top leadership role at Tata Sons, they have established their presence across the Tata ecosystem spanning hospitality, retail, digital commerce and Tata Trusts.

Leah Tata manages serves as the Vice President and Brand Leader of Gateway Hotels & Resorts under the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL), the Tata Group company behind the iconic Taj portfolio.

Maya is associated with Trent and is reportedly preparing to take charge of Westside's e-commerce marketing function as the brand seeks to accelerate online growth and international expansion. She is also a trustee of the JN Tata Endowment, Tata Education Trust, RD Tata Trust and The JRD and Thelma J Tata Trust, among others.

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Neville heads Star Bazaar, the hypermarket chain under Trent. In November last year, Tata Trusts announced his appointment as a trustee of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust for a period of three years.