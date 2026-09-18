Bharat Electronics wins additional orders worth Rs 648 crore, check stock reaction 

BEL stock has clocked multibagger returns of 184% in three years and 483% in five years.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of BEL stock stands at 43.4, signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone. BEL shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

"Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), has secured additional orders worth Rs.648 Crore since the last disclosure on 26th August 2026. Major orders received include Laser based IR jammer, communication equipment, cyber security solution, thermal imager, transducer, AI based software solution, TR modules, upgrades, spares, services etc," said BEL.

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Bharat Electronics' revenue rose 25.27% YoY to Rs 5,533.06 cr, while standalone net profit rose 8.17% to reach Rs 1,048.33 cr. The company’s robust order book stood at Rs 72,258 crore as of July 1, 2026.

Bharat Electronics manufactures and supplies electronic equipment and systems to defence sector.