IndiGo shares rise 2% as Jefferies retains Buy call, sees 20% upside

InterGlobe Aviation, which operates airline IndiGo, remains on Jefferies' radar as the global investment bank retained its 'Buy' rating on the airline with a Rs 5,840 price target, implying around 20% upside .Jefferies' view follows management commentary at the Jefferies India Forum 2026, where the airline outlined its capacity, pricing and cost outlook.
IndiGo has retained its FY27 capacity growth guidance in the single digits, while capacity in the second quarter is expected to remain broadly flat year-on-year before improving in the second half. Management has also maintained its guidance of around 25% PRASK, or passenger revenue per available seat kilometre. Jefferies noted that the recent increase in fares could prove sticky even after operating conditions normalise, potentially supporting revenue realisation.