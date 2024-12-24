Vedanta shares to turn ex-dividend today; payment date, other key details

Shares of Vedanta Ltd will turn ex-date for dividend today, December 24. The Anil Agarwal-led company had announced its fourth interim dividend of Rs 8.50 per share earlier, which will total Rs 3,324 crore. Today is also the record date for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Vedanta shareholders for receiving of dividends. The actual dividend payment will be made on January 15, 2025.

Vedanta has been among top dividend payers. The metals & mining major had announced Rs 20 per share as third interim dividend worth Rs 7,821 crore. Before that, it announced interim dividends of Rs 4 per share and Rs 11 per share, respectively, for the ongoing financial year.

For FY25, Vedanta has announced dividends worth Rs 43.50 per share for FY25. Promoters owned 56.38 per cent stake in Vedanta as on September 30.

Brokerage Emkay Global is positive on Vedanta and has a target of Rs 600 on the stock. At current valuations, stock investors are paying for Vedanta and Vedanta Aluminium, with the rest of the to-be-demerged stocks largely coming for free, it said.

Vedanta shares are up 84 per cent in 2024 so far. The stock currently trades at 5.1 times Vedanta's estimated FY26 EV/Ebitda. Emkay feels the stock could potentially re-rate to 7 times on full value unlocking and would imply 45 per cent upside potential via demerger with a SOTP-based market capitalisation of Rs 2.7 lakh crore again the current market cap of Rs 1.9 lakh crore.

Over the past 12 months, Vedanta has declared a dividend of Rs 54.50 per share, positioning it as a leader among large-cap stocks in terms of dividend payout. Vedanta's dividend yield, excluding the recent announcement, was 9 per cent, compared to 6 per cent for Coal India (which paid a Rs 26 dividend per share), 6 per cent for Hindustan Zinc Ltd (Rs 29 per share), 5 per cent for ONGC (Rs 12.50 per share), and 5 per cent for IOC (Rs 7 per share). IT companies like HCL Technologies Ltd and Infosys declared dividends of Rs 54 and Rs 49 per share, respectively, but their dividend yields remained at 2-3 per cent.

For FY24, Vedanta declared a total dividend of Rs 10,959 crore, or Rs 29.50 per share, resulting in a dividend yield of 10.86 per cent. In FY23, it announced a dividend of Rs 101.50 per share, totaling Rs 37,572 crore. In FY22, Vedanta paid out Rs 16,689 crore, or Rs 45 per share, while in FY21, the total dividend was Rs 3,519 crore, or Rs 9.50 per share.