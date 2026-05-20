ZEE Entertainment, PTC India, PI Industries: Why these stocks fell 6-9% today | Q4 impact

PTC India Ltd, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and PI Industries saw their shares falling up to 9 per cent in Wednesday's trade, following their weak set of March quarter results. ZEE shares plunged after Q4 losses, while PTC INdia and PI Industries reported up to 66 per cent drop in Q4 profit.

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Why PI Industries shares tanked 8% today

In the case of PI Industries, the company said its net profit for the March quarter fell 39 per cent to Rs 200.20 crore from Rs 330.50 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue fell 12 per cent YoY to Rs 1,565.20 crore, even as gross margin expanded 277 basis points to 58 per cent. PI Industries said it saw 15 per cent decline in Agchem exports due to global agrochemical industry contraction. Domestic revenue softened 9 per cent YoY as volume was up a mere 3 per cent. Market inventory stood at elevated levels leading to pricing pressure, it said.

PI Industries shares tanked 8.35 per cent to hit a low of Rs 2,863.65.

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Why ZEE shares declined 6% today

ZEE shares declined 6.34 per cent to hit a low of Rs 82.12 apiece. In this case, the scrip fell as the media firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 102 crore for the March quarter against a net profit of Rs 188.4 crore in the same quarter last year.

MOFSL said Zee Entertainment exited a subdued FY26 on a dismal note with 7 per cent YoY decline in consolidated revenue. Its ad revenue dipped 4 per cent YoY while adjusted Ebitda plunged 51 per cent YoY, a 36 per cent miss over MOFSL estimate, due to higher A&P and other expenses. Reported profitability was even weaker due to a change in accounting of the movie rights, MOFSL said.

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"Despite a continued trend of ad revenue decline for the past several years, we have built in a 3.5 per cent CAGR in ad revenue over FY26-28E, which has downside risks from the structural shift in ad spending to the digital medium," MOFSL said.

Why PTC India shares fell 9% today

PTC India shares fell almost 9 per cent to hit a low of Rs 189.25. The stock fell as the provider of power trading solutions reported a 66 per cent year-on-year (YoY) fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 121.27 crore in the March quarter of FY26 compared with Rs 363.76 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.