Dredging Corporation shares rise 14% in early deals: Two factors behind the rally 

Shares of Dredging Corporation of India gained over 14% in early deals today after the Indian dredging company reported its Q4 earnings. The company also reported its highest ever annual turnover of Rs 1214.09 crore during Financial Year 2025-26, the best performance since its inception over the last five decades.

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Dredging Corporation shares gained 14.57% to Rs 1152.70 today against the previous close of Rs 1006 on BSE. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 3128 crore.

The company repored a net profit of Rs 87 crore in Q4 compared with a loss of Rs 25 crore in the corresponding period last year Revenue from operations rose 73.2% year-on-year to Rs 478 crore from Rs 276 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed to Rs 143 crore in Q4 from Rs 33 crore in the year-ago quarter. EBITDA margin rose to 30% from 12%.

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) operates under the consortium of four major ports - Visakhapatnam Port Authority, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Paradip Port Authority and Deendayal Port Authority.

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The Company has also registered a profit after Tax (PAT) Rs 4.75 Crore for the Financial Year 2025-26, reflecting strong operational efficiency, prudent financial management and unwavering commitment of Team DCI.

Despite challenging global economic conditions and persistent inflationary pressures triggered by volatile geopolitical developments across the world, DCIL demonstrated remarkable resilience throughout the year. The company successfully navigated multiple operational challenges including rising fuel prices, increased operational costs and intense pricing pressures while still delivering an impressive Operational Profit (EBITA) of Rs 253.46 crore for FY 2025-26, said Dredging Corp.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) in FY26 turned green to Rs 5.28 from negative Rs 12.07 in the previous financial year 2024-25, reflecting enhanced shareholder value and sustained growth momentum.