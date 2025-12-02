Vodafone Idea shares climb 4% as NSE, BSE seek clarification on AGR relief report

Share of Vodafone Idea climbed 4 per cent in Tuesday's trade after stock exchanges BSE and NSE sought clarification from the telecom operator on a report suggesting a likely relief on AGR front by the government by year-end. The stock probably reacted to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's comments where he said the Centre may finalise the telecom company's AGR relief recommendations in coming weeks.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18 on Monday, he said the government was awaiting a formal request from the telecom giant before going forward with any relief measures. Following the development, the stock rose 3.82 per cent to hit a high of Rs 10.32 on BSE.

"DoT is waiting for a formal request from Vodafone. Govt will make a recommendation after evaluating Vodafone Idea’s proposal," the minister said, adding that the ministry is now examining the legal boundaries set by the court. "Judgement needs to be evaluated from a point of view of what can be done and what cannot be done. We cannot cross the border of the SC judgement," he said.

To recall, Supreme Court via its judgement dated October 27, 2025 and November 3, 2025 permitted the Government of India to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand as well as to comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the Financial Year 2016-17.

Vodafone Idea in its Q2 earnings call had said that it was in discussion with the DoT for next steps on this matter. Vodafone Idea is required to pay a total of Rs 78,500 crore in AGR dues.

A spokesperson of Vodafone Idea was of view that the since he government owns a 49 per cent stake in the telecom operator player, may look at a long-term solution.

"I cannot really give a timeline at this point in time on saying when will this get solved, but government has been extremely helpful, and we are very hopeful that it will be resolved as soon as possible," the spokesperson said in the Q2 earnings call.