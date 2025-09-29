Wall Street: 2 US listed stocks almost doubled investor money this past week; Oklo takes a beating

US stock markets ended last week in negative territory, as investors weighed mixed economic data and Federal Reserve policy uncertainty. The S&P 500 declined by 0.31% while the Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.50%. The market's cautious sentiment reflected concerns over revised GDP growth, inflation readings, and the Federal Reserve's ongoing internal discussions about the potential timing of interest rate cuts. Policymakers are balancing the risks of persistent inflation against signs of continued strength in the labour market. The prospect of new pharmaceutical tariffs also contributed to market unease, even as certain segments within technology and commodities demonstrated resilience and growth.

However, two stocks almost doubled investors money. ClearPoint Neuro shares surged 92.41% after appointing Dr. Paul Larson as Chief Medical Officer, effective January 2026, with a focus on commercialising cell and gene therapy programmes and advancing clinical trial enrolment. Lithium Americas gained 94.77% as the US government considered an equity stake in the company during loan renegotiations for the Thacker Pass project, which is set to become the Western Hemisphere's largest lithium source.

However, Oklo Inc. shares fell 18.27% despite ongoing collaborations in data centre cooling and the start of construction on its Aurora-INL powerhouse, while analysts maintained a positive long-term view with a $410 price target. Intel advanced by 20.01% following speculation about possible investments from major entities including Apple, SoftBank, Nvidia, TSMC, and the US government, along with positive sentiment from an upgrade for Micron.

IREN Ltd increased by 8.33% after expanding its AI Cloud platform by acquiring 12,400 GPUs for $674 million, targeting over $500 million in annualised revenue from AI Cloud offerings by early 2026.

The broader market moves were shaped by shifting investor attitudes toward inflation, interest rates, and international trade risks. Technology, AI infrastructure, and commodity sectors remained focal points, with leading competitors such as Nvidia, Apple, and TSMC continuing to influence industry sentiment. Analysts highlighted that company fundamentals, government policy developments, and potential shifts in global supply chains may shape performance in coming quarters. Firms engaged in AI, renewable energy, and advanced manufacturing were seen as beneficiaries of sustained demand and strategic government interest, while the market's overall direction remained sensitive to evolving macroeconomic signals and regulatory actions.

The source of this article is Vested Finance.