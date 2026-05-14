Why MTAR Tech shares soared 10% today; multibagger stock now up 200% in 2026

Multibagger stock: MTAR Technologies Ltd saw its shares soaring 10 per cent to a record high in Thursday's trade, as the defence manufacturer bagged an order worth $238.76 million or Rs 2,278.96 crore, the company informed stock exchanges BSE and NSE. The company refrained from disclosing the name of the customer on account of confidentiality but said it is an international entity and the order is blanket purchase in nature.

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MTAR Tech shares hits record high

Following the development, the stock rose 9.71 per cent to hit a new all-time high of Rs 7,404.95 on BSE. With this, the multibagger stock is up 206 per cent in 2026 so far and 379.24 per cent in the past one year.

Why are MTAR Tech shares rising today?

In a filing to BSE, MTAR Tech said: "Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III, Part A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“SEBI LODR Regulations”), we hereby inform the Exchanges that the Company has received a Purchase orders valued at USD 238.76 million at an exchange rate of Rs. 95.50/- (Rs. 2278.96 crores)."

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MTAR Tech FY27 guidance

The stock was earlier in news after the company management upped its FY27 revenue guidance again, following a strong March quarter and sharp surge in order book. The management raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 80 per cent from an earlier guidance of 50 per cent, with Ebitda margins now seen at 24 per cent for the financial year against 19.5 per cent in FY26. This indicated a sequential margin improvement going forward, MOFSL said.

MTAR Tech has received its first AI data-center export order from SLB and sees an Rs 400-500 crore opportunity going ahead. In O&G, customer qualification and first articles have been completed successfully with one customer opportunity alone estimated at $35-40 million, while multiple additional customers remain under qualification, MOFSL said. Additionally, increasing participation in aerospace actuator assemblies, AMCA structural programs, and nuclear refurbishment opportunities provides multi-sector growth visibility ahead, the brokerage noed.

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MTAR Tech share price target

MTAR Technologies delivered a strong Q4 performance, with revenue and Ebitda increasing 67 per cent and 81 per cent YoY, led by strong performance in the fuel cells division. The order book rose 2.7 times YoY with strong inflows in the fuel cells segment. The management has again raised its FY27 revenue growth guidance to 80 per cent with Ebitda margins of 24 per cent, indicating a sequential margin improvement going forward.

"Consequently, we raise our FY27E/FY28E earnings by 5 per cent/11 per cent, led by strong growth visibility and improving margins. We reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8,000," MOFSL said.