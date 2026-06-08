Wipro, MTAR Technologies, Netweb Technologies shares slip up to 8% today 

Shares of Wipro, MTAR Technologies and Netweb Technologies slipped up to 8% in early deals on Monday amid weakness in the broader market.

Shares of IT major Wipro fell 6% on Monday after the stock turned ex-record date for the company's Rs 15,000 crore share buyback. The stock slipped 3% on Friday (June 5) the day when its traded ex date for a share buyback.

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Extending losses for the second session, Wipro shares slipped 6% to Rs 187.10 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the IT firm fell to Rs 1.97 lakh crore.

Wipro shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day and higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day moving averages.

With today's correction, the stock has reached near its 52-week low of Rs 186.50 on March 30, 2026.

On similar lines, Netweb Technologies shares slipped 4.61% to Rs 4450 against the previous close of Rs 4665.30. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 25,754.84 crore.

Netweb Technologies stock are trading lower than the 5 day but higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages. The IT stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 4962.50 on June 4, 2026.

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Another loser of today's session was MTAR Technologies stock, which fell 7.83% to Rs 6950 in early deals. Market cap of the firm fell to Rs 21,995 crore. The stock hit a 52 week high of May 22, 2026 on Rs 8447.95.

At 10:50 am, Sensex was quoting at 73,740, down 502 points or 0.68 per cent. Nifty was quoting at 23,199, down 169 points or 0.73 per cent. In comparison, Asian markets fell up to 8 per cent, with Korea's Kospi and Japanese Nikkei leading the fall.

