Wipro Q1 results key highlights: Net profit rises 5.2% to Rs 3,037 cr; guidance, commentary & more

Wipro on Friday reported a 5.21 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,036.60 crore for the June quarter compared with Rs 2,886 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue for the IT firm fell 3.79 per cent to Rs 21,963.80 crore in Q1 against Rs 22,831 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Wipro's IT service revenue came in at Rs 21,896 crore.

In dollar terms, the IT services segment recorded revenue of $2,625.9 million, down 1.2 per cent sequentially and 5.5 per cent YoY. In constant currency (CC) terms, IT Services segment revenue declined 1 per cent QoQ and 4.9 per cent YoY. Wipro said its IT services operating margin stood at 16.5 per cent, up 0.1 per cent QoQ and 0.4 per cent YoY.

Order wins, Q2 guidance

The IT firm expects the September quarter revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,600 million to $2,652 million. This translates to sequential guidance of minus 1 per cent to 1 per cent in constant currency terms.

Wipro said total order bookings for the quarter stood at $3,284 million. Large deal bookings came in at $1,154 million, down 3.1 per cent QoQ and 3.6 per cent YoY, it said.

How vertical, geographies fared in Q1?

Management commentary

CEO and Managing Director, Srini Pallia, said “We recorded another quarter of total large deal bookings over $1 billion, with our largest win in the recent years. Our top accounts continued to grow, accompanied by a growth in Americas1 SMU, BFSI and Consumer sectors. We are pleased with the momentum we have built in Q1 across industries and sectors and confident in our ability to execute better on bookings and profitable growth as we transition to Q2. While we continue to build on our ai360 strategy and preparing our workforce for an AI-first future.”

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said “We continued to expand our margins to 16.5% in Q1’25, this is a 42-bps improvement YoY. Our margin performance is also reflected in our EPS increase of 10 per cent YoY. Our operating cash flows continue to be strong at 131.6 per cent of our net income which takes our current investment and cash balance to $5.4 billion.