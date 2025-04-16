Wipro Q4 results today: IT stock slips 12% since Q3 earnings, check details

Shares of IT major Wipro have slipped over 12% since their Q3 earnings. The IT major announced its Q3 earnings on January 17 this year. The stock closed at Rs 281.85 on January 17. The earnings were announced after market hours that day. Wipro logged a year-on-year increase of 24.48% in its consolidated net profit for the third quarter of FY25. The company's profit climbed to Rs 3,353.8 crore, compared to Rs 2,694.2 crore during the same period last year.

In terms of revenue, operations saw a modest rise of 0.51%, amounting to Rs 22,318.8 crore in Q3 FY25, up from Rs 22,205.1 crore in the equivalent quarter of the previous fiscal year.

In the current session, Wipro stock was trading on a flat note at Rs 246.60. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 2.58 lakh crore. Total 4.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 10.08 crore on BSE.

Wipro stock hit a 52 week high of Rs 324.55 on January 23, 2025 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 208.40 on June 4, 2024.

Wipro stock has gained 10% in a year and risen 32% in two years.

Wipro shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The IT major will announce its earnings for the March 2025 quarter and previous fiscal today.

Wipro's is anticipated to report a year-on-year net profit rise of 14-22% for the quarter that ended on March 30, 2025. Revenue for the period is expected to rise by 1.5-2.5%. However, when looking at the IT services revenue on a sequential basis, it may remain stable in constant currency terms. In dollar terms, revenue is projected to decrease by over 1% compared to the previous quarter. The EBIT margin is expected to fall within the range of 17.5-17.7%, and deal wins are likely to be between $1.6 billion and $1.8 billion. Attention will be focused on the revenue guidance for Q1.

According to Emkay Global's projection, Wipro is likely to report a year-on-year increase of 19.3% in net profit, reaching Rs 3,382 crore, alongside a 1.5% year-on-year growth in sales, totaling Rs 22,659 crore. The brokerage anticipates a sequential fall of 1% in dollar revenue for the IT Services segment, considering a 60 basis points impact from cross-currency fluctuations. Wipro has previously indicated expected revenue growth in the range of minus 1% to 1% on a quarter-on-quarter basis in constant currency terms.